Best Smartphones in India Under Rs. 70,000: Pixel 10, iPhone 16, Galaxy S25 FE and More

Google Pixel 10 is a great option if you prefer an optimised Android experience and long software support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 January 2026 18:12 IST
Best Smartphones in India Under Rs. 70,000: Pixel 10, iPhone 16, Galaxy S25 FE and More

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is powered by Exynos 2400 chipset

Highlights
  • Here are some of the best smartphones under Rs. 70,000
  • The list includes recent launches and strong performers
  • Reno 15 Pro 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset
In the past, the sub-Rs. The 70,000 smartphone category rarely offered a wide range of choices in India. Consumers were largely limited to Samsung's Galaxy S series, standard Pixel smartphones and the standard iPhone models. This price segment, however, currently includes dozens of options from brands like OnePlus, Oppo and even Google and Apple. These offerings have premium design, premium features, and top-tier camera hardware.

Some of the best smartphones under Rs. 70,000 in India include Pixel 10, iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G and Motorola Razr 60. Each model is different in performance, camera quality and software support. Check out their price, specifications and features to decide which one fits your needs best.

Google Pixel 10

The Google Pixel 10 is a strong contender if you value Android experience and need long software support alongside AI-enhanced features. It has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ OLED Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. This handset runs on a 3nm Tensor G5 SoC and Titan M2 security chip, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

google pixel review14

Google has promised seven years of OS and security updates for the Pixel 10. It has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x zoom support and a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter. For selfies and video calls, the handset has a 10.5-megapixel front-facing sensor. It supports several AI-backed imaging tools and carries a 4,970mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It supports up to 15W Qi2 wireless charging. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch full-HD+ OLED Super Actua display
  • Processor: Tensor G5 SoC
  • Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel (main), 10.8-megapixel (telephoto), 13-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 10.5-megapixel
  • Battery: 4,970mAh, 30W wired charging, 15W Qi2 wireless

Google Pixel 10 Price in India 

Google Pixel 10 now starts at Rs. 70,220 in India for the sole 256GB variant. The handset was first released with a Rs. 79,999 price tag. It is sold in Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian shades.

iPhone 16

The iPhone 16's official launch price was higher, but current listings show the handset under the Rs. 70,000 bracket. This standard model is the right option for people who are looking for an Android-to-iPhone upgrade within a budget. This model was launched in 2024 and its features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The display has a Dynamic Island feature. It runs on Apple's A18 chipset.

For optics, the iPhone 16 has a dual rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel main shooter and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front. 

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display
  • Processor: Apple A18
  • Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 12-megapixel
  • Battery: Not revealed 

iPhone 16 Price in India

The base 128GB storage variant of iPhone 16 was launched in India for Rs. 79,900, but now Apple and other e-commerce websites are selling it for Rs. 69,900. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE is a toned-down version of the standard Galaxy S25. This model has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It has an Exynos 2400 chipset under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

samsung galaxy s25 fe review ndtv camera rings

You will get seven years of OS and security updates with the Galaxy S25 FE. For optics, the handset has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It also offers a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Galaxy S25 FE carries a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. It boats an Armor Aluminum middle frame and an IP68-rated build for protection against dust and water ingress.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
  • Processor: Exynos 2400
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 12-megapixel
  • Battery: 4,900mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India

Price of Galaxy S25 FE starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants cost Rs. 65,999 and Rs. 77,999, respectively.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G is another solid option under Rs. 70,000. It runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

A MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset is powering the Reno 15 Pro 5G. It carries 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For optics, the phone has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It has an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch full-HD+, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450
  • Rear Cameras: 200-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,500mAh, 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G Price in India

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G price in India begins at Rs. 67,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage model is priced at Rs. 72,999.

Motorola Razr 60

Motorola Razr 60 is the best flip-style foldable phone you can get in India under the Rs. 70,000 price tag. It has a 6.9-inch LTPO pOLED main display and a 3.63-inch pOLED cover display. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC.

For optics, the Motorola Razr 60 has a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, it features a 32-megapixel quad pixel selfie shooter. It has IP48 dust and water resistance built.

moto brilliant collection razr 60

The Motorola Razr 60 houses a 4,500mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Motorola Razr 60 Price in India 

The price of the Motorola Razr 60 is set at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model in India. You can buy the Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition for Rs. 54,999. It is offered in Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Spring Bud, and Pantone Lightest Sky shades as well. 

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch LTPO pOLED main display, 3.63-inch pOLED cover display
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 13-megapixel (ultrawide), macro sensor
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 4,500mAh, 30W wired charging, 15W wireless charging
Further reading: iPhone 16, Pixel 10, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Motorola Razr 60

Further reading: iPhone 16, Pixel 10, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Motorola Razr 60
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
IDFC First Bank Account Statement: How to Download IDFC First Bank Account Statement Using Different Methods Online

