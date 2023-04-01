Technology News

Motorola Razr Plus 2023 Reportedly Spotted on FCC, Key Specifications Tipped

The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 is expected to launch soon.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 1 April 2023 14:52 IST
Motorola Razr Plus 2023 Reportedly Spotted on FCC, Key Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr Plus 2023 is expected to succeed the Moto Razr 2022 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr Plus 2023 design renders were leaked previously
  • The phone is likely to sport a dual-colour rear panel
  • It is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup

Motorola Razr Plus 2023 is expected to hit the market soon. A top Lenovo executive confirmed a few weeks ago at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 that the company is working on the next generation of Razr smartphones. An earlier report suggested that the brand may launch a foldable smartphone with the Motorola Razr Plus name. Previous design render leaks have suggested possible features of the purported device. A new report reveals that the model was spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, cementing the idea of its imminent launch.

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 device was spotted on the FCC website with the model number XT2321. As per the listing, the upcoming foldable smartphone will come with 5G support and will be backed by a 3,640mAh battery, which is larger than its predecessor. The Motorola Razr 2022 featured a 3,500mAh battery.

An earlier report suggested that the Motorola Razr Plus will come equipped with a 30W fast charging support but the FCC listing hints that the phone will support 33W fast charging.

The older report also added that the Motorola Razr Plus device will feature a 2.7-inch outer display, similar to that of its predecessor. The Motorola Razr 2022 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM.

Launched in China in August 2022 and available in a single Satin Black colour option, the Motorola Razr 2022 is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,750) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variants are priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 76,650) and CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 86,000), respectively.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Razr Plus 2023 FCC listing, Motorola Razr Plus 2023 specifications, Motorola Razr Plus 2023 launch, Motorola Razr Plus 2023, Motorola Razr, Motorola, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Elon Musk Defends Pay Model for Twitter Amid End to Free Verified Blue Ticks
Motorola Razr Plus 2023 Reportedly Spotted on FCC, Key Specifications Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  2. Motorola Razr Plus 2023 Spotted on FCC: Report
  3. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
  4. How to Switch From Jio Postpaid to Jio Prepaid
  5. Lava Blaze 2 Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked
  6. Redmi 12C With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  7. Redmi Note 12 5G Now Available in India in This Storage Option
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Appear on Geekbench: Report
  9. UIDAI Records Over 1 Crore Mobile Numbers Linked With Aadhaar in February
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr Plus 2023 Reportedly Spotted on FCC, Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Elon Musk Defends Pay Model for Twitter Amid End to Free Verified Blue Ticks
  3. Amazon Said to Be Facing FTC Complaint for Illegally Collected Kids’ Data
  4. Activision Blizzard Accused of Spying on Employees, Threatening Them
  5. AI Experts Express Concerns With Elon Musk-Backed Letter Citing Their Research
  6. Twitter Reveals Parts of Source Code Behind the Microsite's Algorithm
  7. Elon Musk Requests US Judge to End $258 Billion Dogecoin Lawsuit Against Him
  8. Telecom Subscriber Base Rise Marginally to 1,170.75 Million in Jan 2023: TRAI
  9. General Motors Plans to Replace Apple CarPlay, Android Auto With Google's Infotainment System in Future EVs
  10. US Chipmaker Micron's Products to Be Examined in China for Cybersecurity Risks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.