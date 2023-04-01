Motorola Razr Plus 2023 is expected to hit the market soon. A top Lenovo executive confirmed a few weeks ago at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 that the company is working on the next generation of Razr smartphones. An earlier report suggested that the brand may launch a foldable smartphone with the Motorola Razr Plus name. Previous design render leaks have suggested possible features of the purported device. A new report reveals that the model was spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, cementing the idea of its imminent launch.

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 device was spotted on the FCC website with the model number XT2321. As per the listing, the upcoming foldable smartphone will come with 5G support and will be backed by a 3,640mAh battery, which is larger than its predecessor. The Motorola Razr 2022 featured a 3,500mAh battery.

An earlier report suggested that the Motorola Razr Plus will come equipped with a 30W fast charging support but the FCC listing hints that the phone will support 33W fast charging.

The older report also added that the Motorola Razr Plus device will feature a 2.7-inch outer display, similar to that of its predecessor. The Motorola Razr 2022 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM.

Launched in China in August 2022 and available in a single Satin Black colour option, the Motorola Razr 2022 is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,750) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variants are priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 76,650) and CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 86,000), respectively.

