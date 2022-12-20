Technology News
Nokia XR20, Nokia G50 Reportedly Receiving Android 13 Stable Update: All Details

Nokia XR20 was launched last year with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 20 December 2022 14:36 IST
Nokia XR20, Nokia G50 Reportedly Receiving Android 13 Stable Update: All Details

Nokia XR20 and Nokia G50 said to be updated to Android 13 in some countries.

Highlights
  • Nokia XR20 Android 13 update said to be 2.3GB in size
  • The update reportedly comes with November 2022 security patch
  • Nokia XR20, Nokia G50 update said to get themed icons for some apps

Nokia XR20 and Nokia G50 are reportedly the next phones from HMD Global to receive the update to Android 13. Nokia rolled out the update to the latest version of Google's Android operating system to the Nokia X20 5G and Nokia X10 5G a few weeks ago. Now, the Nokia XR20 and Nokia G50 are reportedly getting the Android 13 stable update along with the latest security patches and a handful of new features in approved markets and regions. 

According to a report by NokiaMob, the Nokia XR20 Android 13 update is rolling out in some of European countries like Croatia. The latest update on the smartphones has supposedly arrived with the November 2022 security patches. Nokia XR20 as well as Nokia G50 are said to get a new bunch of features like themed App Icons for selected apps, a Photo picker for sharing videos and photos, and more.

Additionally, the latest Android 13 updates will also arrive with notification permissions, new media controls album artwork in full display, and a dancing playback bar, as per the report. Another exciting new feature on the Nokia XR20 and Nokia G50 is reportedly the latest Camera 2.0 app. Both handsets were launched last year with Android 11 OS. Nokia XR20 as well as Nokia G50 are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired.  

The Android 13 update for the Nokia XR20 and Nokia G50 is said to be 2.30GB and 2.26GB in size, respectively. The report says that the update is rolling out in a phased manner and users can check for the update manually by heading to ​the Settings​ app on their phone and clicking on ​Software update​ > ​Download and install​.

Meanwhile, Nokia is also planning to roll out the Android 13 update to the Nokia X30 5G, Nokia C31, and Nokia G60 5G. These phones were launched earlier this year in September at IFA 2022. The phones were previously updated to Android 12 and were spotted on the Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) list. They are expected to receive the update soon.  

