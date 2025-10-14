Technology News
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Timeline, Memory Configuration and Colourways Leaked

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite could sit below the Phone 3a in the Carl Pei-led company's lineup.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 October 2025 11:33 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Timeline, Memory Configuration and Colourways Leaked

Nothing Phone 3a (pictured) was launched in March

Highlights
  • The handset may come in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration
  • It is expected to be launched in black and white colour options
  • Nothing Phone 3a is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset
The Nothing Phone 3 series could get yet another member. As per a report, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is in development as a more affordable version of the standard Phone 3a model. While most details about the handset are under wraps, it is expected to launch below the aforementioned Phone 3a in the company's smartphone lineup. The purported Nothing Phone 3a Lite could be offered in a single RAM and storage configuration, and is tipped to arrive in two colour options.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Timeline, Colourways (Expected)

Citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, an XpertPick report claims that even after the launch of the Nothing Phone 3, the Carl Pei-led company isn't done with its flagship numbered series. It is reportedly set to receive a new member in the form of the purported Nothing Phone 3a Lite.

The publication also claims that the handset will be available in a single 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Like many other Nothing handsets, it is expected to be offered in black and white colour options in India.

The report, however, mentions that there is a possibility that the company may introduce more storage variants or colourways in other markets. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to be launched in India and the global markets later this year.

Unfortunately, there is no word on the specifications of the purported handset. Since it is expected to be marketed below the Phone 3a in the company's lineup, it could come with similar or slightly inferior specifications.

Nothing Phone 3a Specifications

Launched in March, the Nothing Phone 3a sports a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with 1,080x2,392 pixels resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness level.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB Of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset runs on Android 15-based NothingOS 3.1 and is slated to receive three years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches.

For optics, the Nothing Phone 3a has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Samsung 1/1.57-inch main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 50-megapixel Sony 1/2.74-inch telephoto camera. It has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options for the Nothing Phone 3a include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC with Google Pay support and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a Lite, Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Timeline, Memory Configuration and Colourways Leaked
