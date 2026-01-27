Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 4a Visits UAE’s TDRA Certification Website; Could Launch Soon: Expected Specifications

Nothing Phone 4a Visits UAE’s TDRA Certification Website; Could Launch Soon: Expected Specifications

Recent leaks suggest that the Nothing Phone 4a will launch at a starting price of $475 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage variant.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2026 11:09 IST
Nothing Phone 4a Visits UAE’s TDRA Certification Website; Could Launch Soon: Expected Specifications

Nothing Phone 4a is expected to succeed the Phone 3a (pictured).

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 4a is expected to launch in India soon
  • Nothing Phone 4a could feature a Snapdragon 7s series SoC
  • The UK-based tech firm has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 3a was launched in India in March 2025. The handset, which is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm. Now, the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker appears to be preparing to launch the successor of the Nothing Phone 3a. Expected to be marketed as the Nothing Phone 4a, the purported smartphone has been spotted on the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) certification website, suggesting that it could be launched soon in the country. This comes soon after the Phone 4a was reportedly received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Nothing Phone 4a Listed on TDRA Database With Model Number A069

The purported Nothing Phone 4a is now listed on the TDRA certification database, with the model number A069. The smartphone received approval from the UAE's telecom regulator on January 22. While the listing does not reveal any other details about the purported Nothing Phone 4a, the handset is expected to be launched in the country soon. Recently, the Nothing Phone 4a was reportedly spotted on the BIS certification database with the same model number.

Nothing Phone 4a on the TDRA database

 

The expected launch price of the Nothing Phone 4a, along with its key specifications and features, had recently surfaced online. The purported Phone 4a is expected to be priced at $475 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the other hand, the rumoured Nothing Phone 4a Pro could cost $540 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the same RAM and storage configuration. Nothing's Phone 4a series could be offered in black, blue, pink, and white colour options. In terms of specifications, the Nothing Phone 4a is said to be launched with an unspecified Snapdragon 7s series chipset from Qualcomm, while the Pro model could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chip.

For comparison, the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro are equipped with the same Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoCs. To recap, the Nothing Phone 3a was launched in India in March 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB+128GB RAM and storage option. The handset sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and Panda Glass protection. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging.

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Fun and engaging software
  • Variety of cameras
  • Good daylight cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light video needs work
  • IP rating could have been better
  • Does not support HDR10+ video streaming
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Improved camera performance
  • Clean, bloat-free UI experience
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Charging speed could be better
  • The IP rating could be better
  • Wide-angle could have been better
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Specifications, Nothing Phone 4a Launch, Nothing Phone 4a Price, Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy A57 Visits TENAA Database With Vertical Camera Layout, Key Island Design and Slim Profile

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 4a Visits UAE’s TDRA Certification Website; Could Launch Soon: Expected Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Unveils Second-Generation AirTag With New UWB Chip, These Features
  2. Meta Can See WhatsApp Chats in Breach of Privacy, Lawsuit Claims
  3. Here's When the iQOO 15R Will Launch in India
  4. Nothing Phone 4a Lands on TDRA Certification Database Ahead of Its Debut
  5. Salliyargal Now Streaming on Aha: What You Need to Know
  6. Redmi Turbo 5 Max China Launch Date Has Been Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO 15R India Launch Date Announced: Specifications, Features Expected
  2. Meta Can See WhatsApp Chats in Breach of Privacy, Lawsuit Claims
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Visits UAE’s TDRA Certification Website; Could Launch Soon: Expected Specifications
  4. iQOO 15 Ultra Launch Date Announced; Tipped to Feature 7,400mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip
  5. Samsung Galaxy A57 Visits TENAA Database With Vertical Camera Layout, Key Island Design and Slim Profile
  6. Google Settles Google Assistant Privacy Lawsuit for $68 Million
  7. Redmi Turbo 5 Series Launch Date Announced; Redmi Turbo 5 Max to Feature Dimensity 9500s Chip
  8. Apple Launches Second-Generation AirTag With Higher Precision Finding Range, Louder Speaker
  9. Salliyargal Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Karunaas and Sathyadevi Starrer Online?
  10. NASA’s Chandra Observatory Reveals 22 Years of Cosmic X-Ray Recordings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »