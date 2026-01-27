Nothing Phone 3a was launched in India in March 2025. The handset, which is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm. Now, the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker appears to be preparing to launch the successor of the Nothing Phone 3a. Expected to be marketed as the Nothing Phone 4a, the purported smartphone has been spotted on the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) certification website, suggesting that it could be launched soon in the country. This comes soon after the Phone 4a was reportedly received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Nothing Phone 4a Listed on TDRA Database With Model Number A069

The purported Nothing Phone 4a is now listed on the TDRA certification database, with the model number A069. The smartphone received approval from the UAE's telecom regulator on January 22. While the listing does not reveal any other details about the purported Nothing Phone 4a, the handset is expected to be launched in the country soon. Recently, the Nothing Phone 4a was reportedly spotted on the BIS certification database with the same model number.

Nothing Phone 4a on the TDRA database

The expected launch price of the Nothing Phone 4a, along with its key specifications and features, had recently surfaced online. The purported Phone 4a is expected to be priced at $475 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the other hand, the rumoured Nothing Phone 4a Pro could cost $540 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the same RAM and storage configuration. Nothing's Phone 4a series could be offered in black, blue, pink, and white colour options. In terms of specifications, the Nothing Phone 4a is said to be launched with an unspecified Snapdragon 7s series chipset from Qualcomm, while the Pro model could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chip.

For comparison, the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro are equipped with the same Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoCs. To recap, the Nothing Phone 3a was launched in India in March 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB+128GB RAM and storage option. The handset sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and Panda Glass protection. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging.