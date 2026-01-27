Nothing Phone 4a Pro is said to be in development. The UK brand is yet to confirm its existence, but the handset has now been spotted on a certification database, indicating the launch may not be far off. The listing also reveals the battery capacity and water and dust resistance rating of the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 7 series chipset and 12GB RAM. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro will succeed last year's Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Battery, Durability Details Revealed

The yet-to-be-launched Nothing smartphone is now listed on the European Union's European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) website with model number A069P. This model number is believed to be associated with the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. The listing shows that it has a 5,080mAh battery with 50W charging support.

Photo Credit: EPREL

The listing shows that the battery of Nothing Phone 4a Pro is rated to withstand 1,400 charging cycles before it reaches 80 percent of its initial capacity. It also suggests IP65 rated build for dust and water resistance. It shows a C rating in repairability on a scale of A to E. It is confirmed to get operating system security updates, corrective updates, and functionality updates for a minimum period of five years.

A 5,080mAh battery in the Nothing Phone 4a Pro wouldn't represent a significant step up from the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. The latter carried a 5,000mAh battery and 50W wired fast-charging support. Previous leaks suggested that the Phone 4a Pro will come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, 12GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is rumoured to cost $540 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. It is said to go official alongside the standard Phone 4a in black, blue, pink, and white colour options.

The Phone 4a Pro is likely to come with upgrades over the Phone 3a Pro. The Phone 3a Pro was launched in India in March last year with a price tag of Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB+128GB option. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The smartphone has a triple rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel Samsung 1/1.56-inch primary rear sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter. The phone has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.