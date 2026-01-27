Technology News
Nothing Phone 4a Pro Battery, Charging Speed and IP Rating Revealed via EPREL Label

The European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) listing for the Nothing Phone 4a Pro reveals that the phone has a 'C' repairability rating.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2026 19:32 IST
Nothing Phone 4a Pro Battery, Charging Speed and IP Rating Revealed via EPREL Label

Nothing Phone 3a Pro has a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 4a Pro spotted on EPREL website
  • Nothing Phone 4a Pro could run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset
  • Phone 4a Pro is likely to come with upgrades over the Phone 3a Pro
Nothing Phone 4a Pro is said to be in development. The UK brand is yet to confirm its existence, but the handset has now been spotted on a certification database, indicating the launch may not be far off. The listing also reveals the battery capacity and water and dust resistance rating of the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 7 series chipset and 12GB RAM. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro will succeed last year's Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Battery, Durability Details Revealed

The yet-to-be-launched Nothing smartphone is now listed on the European Union's European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) website with model number A069P. This model number is believed to be associated with the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. The listing shows that it has a 5,080mAh battery with 50W charging support.

nothing phone 4a pro eprel Nothing Phone 4a Pro

Photo Credit: EPREL

 

The listing shows that the battery of Nothing Phone 4a Pro is rated to withstand 1,400 charging cycles before it reaches 80 percent of its initial capacity. It also suggests IP65 rated build for dust and water resistance. It shows a C rating in repairability on a scale of A to E. It is confirmed to get operating system security updates, corrective updates, and functionality updates for a minimum period of five years.

A 5,080mAh battery in the Nothing Phone 4a Pro wouldn't represent a significant step up from the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. The latter carried a 5,000mAh battery and 50W wired fast-charging support. Previous leaks suggested that the Phone 4a Pro will come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, 12GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is rumoured to cost $540 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. It is said to go official alongside the standard Phone 4a in black, blue, pink, and white colour options.

The Phone 4a Pro is likely to come with upgrades over the Phone 3a Pro. The Phone 3a Pro was launched in India in March last year with a price tag of Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB+128GB option. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The smartphone has a triple rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel Samsung 1/1.56-inch primary rear sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter. The phone has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Improved camera performance
  • Clean, bloat-free UI experience
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Charging speed could be better
  • The IP rating could be better
  • Wide-angle could have been better
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Further reading: Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Specifications, Nothing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
