Nubia Z70 Ultra will launch in China next week, the brand announced through its official social media channel. The company, which is a sub-subsidiary of ZTE, has also offered us a first official look at the front design of the phone. The Nubia Z70 Ultra is teased to come with BOE's 6.85-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a high 95.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is already confirmed to ship with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Nubia, via its official Weibo account, announced that the launch of Nubia Z70 Ultra is set for November 21 at 2:00pm (11:30am IST). The brand shared an image of the smartphone on the microblogging platform, showing its front design with thin bezels. The display lacks a notch or punch-holes for the selfie camera.

Nubia Z70 Ultra Display Details Revealed

The Nubia Z70 Ultra is confirmed to boast a 6.85-inch display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 95.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The BOE-made display is touted to deliver 2,000nits of peak brightness and 430ppi pixel density. It is teased to sport 1.25mm thin bezels. It will include an under-display camera using an AI Transparent Algorithm 7.0.

Nubia previously confirmed that the upcoming Z70 Ultra will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It will also feature Nubia's Nebula AIOS and is likely to ship with upgrades over last year's Nubia Z60 Ultra.

Nubia Z60 Ultra Price, Specifications

To recall, the Nubia Z60 Ultra was launched in December last year with a starting price tag of $599 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It had a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,116x2,480 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and was powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

For optics, the Nubia Z60 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel 35mm Sony IMX800 sensor, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera sensor, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. It has a 12-megapixel under-display selfie camera and houses a 6,000mAh battery.