One UI 7 Leaks via Samsung's Spain Website, Hints at Enhanced Sketch to Image and More Features

One UI 7 will bring a Portrait Studio feature which leverages AI.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2024 19:05 IST
One UI 7 Leaks via Samsung's Spain Website, Hints at Enhanced Sketch to Image and More Features

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 7 will bring Android 15 to Samsung smartphones

Highlights
  • One UI 7 will be publicly rolled out with next Galaxy S series in 2025
  • Information about the update leaks via Samsung Spanish website
  • It will include a new lock screen with info about ongoing activities
One UI 7 — Samsung's Android 15-based operating system (OS) — was unveiled at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 last month and is scheduled to be released early next year. While the rumour mill has been providing more information about the update in bits and pieces, the official marketing material of One UI 7 has now surfaced on Samsung's Spain website, detailing the new features that are speculated to be part of the update, including enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

One UI 7 Leaks

According to the Samsung Spain website, One UI 7 will bring visual enhancements such as updated and more intuitive icons and a smart notification centre. Devices will also benefit from a new lock screen that provides a glimpse of the ongoing activities. The marketing material suggests One UI 7 will also include improvements to existing AI features such as Sketch-to-Image. It is said to bring more options to choose from, with 3D Cartoon, Sketch, and Watercolour being some of them.

The update's feature list hints at a Portrait Studio feature which leverages AI to apply artistic effects to portraits and generate profile pictures. Users may be able to select from 3D Cartoon, Watercolour, Sketch, and more themes.

It is also said to include a Live Effect feature which is claimed to add depth to images to give them dimension. The marketing material highlights another new feature that is speculated to arrive as part of the One UI 7 update. When enabled, purchasing apps from the Galaxy Store with Samsung accounts associated with children will require permission from the family organiser.

Other revealed features include Energy Score when paired with a compatible Galaxy wearable to provide a general overview of the wearer's health, Live Translate powered by Galaxy AI, Zoom AI for photography, and Circle-to-Search powered by Google's Gemini large language model (LLM).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: One UI 7, One UI 7 Features, One UI 7 Release Date, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
