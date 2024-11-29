Technology News
Security Firm GoPlus Launches Web3-Focussed Extension on Chrome, Edge Browsers

It has integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its Web3 security browser extension.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2024 18:17 IST
Security Firm GoPlus Launches Web3-Focussed Extension on Chrome, Edge Browsers

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Glenn Carstens-Peters

The extension comes with features like risk scanning for digital wallets, warning alerts

Highlights
  • The extension appears to have been tested on browsers for a while
  • On Chrome Web Store, the extension has 3,000 users
  • The extension comes with 24/7 AI bot support  
Web3 security firm GoPlus has introduced a dedicated browser extension to enhance safety for the Web3 community. Based in the British Virgin Islands, the company has launched the GoPlus Security Extension, compatible with browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. This move follows a surge in security breaches within the $3.34 trillion global crypto sector.

The extension seems to have undergone browser testing for some time. According to its Google Chrome Web Store listing, the extension has already garnered 3,000 users and a five-star rating.

“GoPlus is transforming Web3 security with its transparent user security network, which provides open-access security data. It offers modular user security as a service to any blockchain,” the description on the Chrome Web Store states.

The browser extension includes features such as risk scanning for digital wallets, warning alerts, a security to do list, and customisable security policies, a launch note from GoPlus said.

GoPlus has integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its Web3 security browser extension, featuring an AI bot and providing 24/7 support for users.

“This product is not just about identifying risks; it's about giving users eternal peace of mind. By filling the critical gaps in existing security tools, we are creating a safer and more trustworthy ecosystem,” said Eskil Tsu, Co-Founder of GoPlus Security.

Along with its other features, the extension brings a ‘Security Layer' which GoPlus explains as a comprehensive protection for “all on-chain activities”.

“Whether users are transferring tokens, interacting with smart contracts, or exploring decentralized applications, the Security Layer delivers real-time, dynamic safeguards, offering an end-to-end solution that covers the entire transaction lifecycle,” GoPlus said.

It is notable that browsers like Chrome and Opera have been introducing Web3-friendly features to cater to the growing community. Meanwhile, scams and hacks targeting the Web3 sector are also on the rise. Market players and analysts have been ramping up discussions to tighten security for the community.

Cryptocurrency, GoPlus, Web3, AI, Browser Extension
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
