OnePlus 11 5G is set to launch in China on January 4. The company has so far confirmed that this flagship smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It has also revealed that this smartphone will be offered in 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5x RAM options. Tipster Evan Blass has now leaked the alleged complete specifications of the OnePlus 11 5G along with new renders and colour options. It is said to get a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications (expected)

In a recent tweet, Blass leaked the complete specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G. Apart from the already confirmed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, this smartphone is expected to feature an Adreno 740 GPU as well. It is said to feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 2K (1,440x3,216 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display could also boast Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The OnePlus flagship smartphone could feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor. It is said to also feature a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. The OnePlus 11 is expected to be a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

It has also been tipped that the OnePlus 11 5G will get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. The handset is said to run on ColorOS 13 and weigh about 205g. It is expected to be offered in three storage and memory configurations — 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.

It could be offered in Endless Black and Flash Blue colour options. The handset is said to be equipped with an X-axis linear motor. OnePlus also teased the new Bionic vibration motor backed by AAC. The OnePlus 11 5G is said to have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The leak also includes the box packaging of this smartphone, which appears to include a protective cover, a USB Type-C charging cable, a charger, and a SIM removal tool.

OnePlus has confirmed that this smartphone will launch in China on January 4. The company has revealed that the OnePlus 11 5G will also be coming to India on February 7.

