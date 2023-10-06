Technology News
OnePlus 11R 5G was launched in India earlier this year in February.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 October 2023 14:00 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11R 5G now comes in Galatic Silver, Sonic Black and Solar Red colourways

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11R 5G sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display
  • The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • OnePlus 11R 5G supports 100W SUPERVOOC S flash charging
OnePlus 11R 5G was initially launched in India earlier this year in February in two colour options. Now, the company has introduced the handset in a new colour variant - Solar Red. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The phone will also soon be available in India at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival which is one of the biggest sales offered by the e-commerce site. It is scheduled to start on October 8.

OnePlus 11R 5G price in India

The base 8GB + 12GB variant of the OnePlus 11R is priced at Rs. 39,999, while the 16GB + 256GB and 18GB + 512GB are listed at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively. The new Solar Red colourway is only available in the 18GB variant. During the upcoming sale, the price of the base variant will go down as low as Rs. 34,999.

The phone is currently offered in three colour options - Galatic Silver, Sonic Black and Solar Red.

OnePlus 11R 5G specifications

Sporting a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (2772x1240) curved AMOLED display, the OnePlus 11R will come with an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 40Hz-120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 1000Hz, pixel density of 450 ppi and a peak brightness level of 1450 nits. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and ships with Android 13-based OxygenOS.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the OnePlus 11R includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera, while the front camera placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus 11R packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC S flash charging support. It also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity. For security, the handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Very good battery life, 100W charging
  • Lag-free performance
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Capable main camera
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Underwhelming secondary cameras
Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G price in India, OnePlus 11R 5G specifications, OnePlus 11R 5G colour variants, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
New Apple iPad, iPad Mini and iPad Air Models on Track to Launch in the Coming Months: All Details

OnePlus 11R 5G Now Available in New Solar Red Colour Variant in India: Price, Specifications
