OnePlus 11R 5G was initially launched in India earlier this year in February in two colour options. Now, the company has introduced the handset in a new colour variant - Solar Red. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The phone will also soon be available in India at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival which is one of the biggest sales offered by the e-commerce site. It is scheduled to start on October 8.

OnePlus 11R 5G price in India

The base 8GB + 12GB variant of the OnePlus 11R is priced at Rs. 39,999, while the 16GB + 256GB and 18GB + 512GB are listed at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively. The new Solar Red colourway is only available in the 18GB variant. During the upcoming sale, the price of the base variant will go down as low as Rs. 34,999.

The phone is currently offered in three colour options - Galatic Silver, Sonic Black and Solar Red.

OnePlus 11R 5G specifications

Sporting a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (2772x1240) curved AMOLED display, the OnePlus 11R will come with an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 40Hz-120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 1000Hz, pixel density of 450 ppi and a peak brightness level of 1450 nits. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and ships with Android 13-based OxygenOS.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the OnePlus 11R includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera, while the front camera placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus 11R packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC S flash charging support. It also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity. For security, the handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.