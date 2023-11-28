Technology News

OnePlus 12 May Launch Globally and in India on January 24, Suggests Official Website

OnePlus 12 will launch in China on December 5.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2023 09:51 IST
OnePlus 12 May Launch Globally and in India on January 24, Suggests Official Website

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 will launch in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colourways

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 is confirmed to use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The upcoming smartphone will carry a Sony LYTIA LYT808 primary sensor
  • The OnePlus 12 is tipped to support 100W wired fast charging
OnePlus 12 is set to launch in China on December 5. The launch has moved ahead a bit, since initially the phone was scheduled to be unveiled on December 4 during the company's 10-year anniversary celebration event. The OnePlus 12 is said to succeed OnePlus's current flagship model, the OnePlus 11 5G, which was launched in February this year. The company has already confirmed some key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 12. Its design and colour options have also been revealed. Now, OnePlus may have accidently confirmed the global and India launch of the phone.

The official OnePlus sites in the UK, the US, and India have now the listed OnePlus 12. The listing does not confirm a launch date, but does promote a lottery to win the upcoming flagship phone for free. If you subscribe to the launch of the product using you email IDs, you will become eligible to win the phone through a lucky draw.

Noted under the terms and conditions of this contest is the window for this contest, which runs from November 27 to January 23, as detailed on the UK site. The details on the India site confirm that the contest will close a day before the launch of the OnePlus 12, but it no longer mentions the contest window. The India OnePlus website now mentions November 27 2023 to 2024, clearly proving that the company may have accidently leaked the launch date. However, we can assume that the phone will launch globally and in India on the same day, January 24, 2024.

The design of the OnePlus 12 was recently revealed by the company ahead of its China launch. It shares a similar design language to that of the preceding OnePlus 11. A large circular camera module placed in the top left corner of the back panel comes with the Hasselblad logo in the middle. It also has curved edges, slim bezels, and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display to house the front camera. The phone has been teased to launch in three colour options - Pale Green, Rock Black, and White (translated from Chinese).

OnePlus 12 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and sport a Sony LYTIA LYT808 primary rear camera sensor alongside a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. The phone will run Android 14 with ColorOS 14 on top and feature a ProXDR display that comes with 2K resolution, a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, and DisplayMate's A+ certification.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Rolling Out View-Once Photos, Videos for Desktop Apps, Web: Report

OnePlus 12 May Launch Globally and in India on January 24, Suggests Official Website
