OnePlus 12 is set to launch in China on December 5. The launch has moved ahead a bit, since initially the phone was scheduled to be unveiled on December 4 during the company's 10-year anniversary celebration event. The OnePlus 12 is said to succeed OnePlus's current flagship model, the OnePlus 11 5G, which was launched in February this year. The company has already confirmed some key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 12. Its design and colour options have also been revealed. Now, OnePlus may have accidently confirmed the global and India launch of the phone.

The official OnePlus sites in the UK, the US, and India have now the listed OnePlus 12. The listing does not confirm a launch date, but does promote a lottery to win the upcoming flagship phone for free. If you subscribe to the launch of the product using you email IDs, you will become eligible to win the phone through a lucky draw.

Noted under the terms and conditions of this contest is the window for this contest, which runs from November 27 to January 23, as detailed on the UK site. The details on the India site confirm that the contest will close a day before the launch of the OnePlus 12, but it no longer mentions the contest window. The India OnePlus website now mentions November 27 2023 to 2024, clearly proving that the company may have accidently leaked the launch date. However, we can assume that the phone will launch globally and in India on the same day, January 24, 2024.

The design of the OnePlus 12 was recently revealed by the company ahead of its China launch. It shares a similar design language to that of the preceding OnePlus 11. A large circular camera module placed in the top left corner of the back panel comes with the Hasselblad logo in the middle. It also has curved edges, slim bezels, and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display to house the front camera. The phone has been teased to launch in three colour options - Pale Green, Rock Black, and White (translated from Chinese).

OnePlus 12 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and sport a Sony LYTIA LYT808 primary rear camera sensor alongside a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. The phone will run Android 14 with ColorOS 14 on top and feature a ProXDR display that comes with 2K resolution, a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, and DisplayMate's A+ certification.

