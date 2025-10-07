Technology News
OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Arrive With Notable Battery Upgrade

OnePlus 15T could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Updated: 7 October 2025 13:20 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13T (pictured) launched with a 6,260mAh battery

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15T may launch in China in March or April 2026
  • The handset could launch in India as the OnePlus 15s
  • The OnePlus 15T could feature a metal middle frame
OnePlus 15T is expected to succeed the OnePlus 13T, which debuted in China in April. While the company has yet to officially confirm the handset, early leaks have already begun hinting at key details. According to a tipster, the upcoming smartphone is likely to retain its compact flagship identity while introducing notable upgrades, especially in terms of hardware. The phone could launch in India under the name OnePlus 15s, potentially featuring slight modifications tailored for the local market, as the successor to the OnePlus 13s.

OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus 15T could sport a 6.3-inch flat AMOLED display with rounded corners. It is expected to feature a metal middle frame and a minimalist camera module design. The handset will likely be equipped with customisable multi-function buttons.

The current OnePlus 13T model, which is available in China, has a customisable shortcut key on its left edge, which replaced the Alert Slider.

The OnePlus 15T is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, according to the tipster. The purported handset could be backed by a battery with a capacity of 7,000mAh or more. For security, it could carry an in-display, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. 

The tipster added in a comment on the original post that the OnePlus 15T will likely be unveiled in China sometime around March or April next year, that is, 2026.

The OnePlus 15T may launch as the OnePlus 15s in India, with slight alterations, like a smaller battery. The OnePlus 13s packs a 5,850mAh cell, while the OnePlus 13T carries a 6,260mAh battery. 

The OnePlus 13T comes with a 6.32-inch full-HD+ 120Hz display with up to 1,600 nits peak brightness level, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It has a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor at the back, alongside a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset supports 80W wired fast charging and starts at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the base  12GB + 256GB option.

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
