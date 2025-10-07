OnePlus 15T is expected to succeed the OnePlus 13T, which debuted in China in April. While the company has yet to officially confirm the handset, early leaks have already begun hinting at key details. According to a tipster, the upcoming smartphone is likely to retain its compact flagship identity while introducing notable upgrades, especially in terms of hardware. The phone could launch in India under the name OnePlus 15s, potentially featuring slight modifications tailored for the local market, as the successor to the OnePlus 13s.

OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus 15T could sport a 6.3-inch flat AMOLED display with rounded corners. It is expected to feature a metal middle frame and a minimalist camera module design. The handset will likely be equipped with customisable multi-function buttons.

The current OnePlus 13T model, which is available in China, has a customisable shortcut key on its left edge, which replaced the Alert Slider.

The OnePlus 15T is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, according to the tipster. The purported handset could be backed by a battery with a capacity of 7,000mAh or more. For security, it could carry an in-display, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The tipster added in a comment on the original post that the OnePlus 15T will likely be unveiled in China sometime around March or April next year, that is, 2026.

The OnePlus 15T may launch as the OnePlus 15s in India, with slight alterations, like a smaller battery. The OnePlus 13s packs a 5,850mAh cell, while the OnePlus 13T carries a 6,260mAh battery.

The OnePlus 13T comes with a 6.32-inch full-HD+ 120Hz display with up to 1,600 nits peak brightness level, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It has a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor at the back, alongside a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset supports 80W wired fast charging and starts at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB option.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.