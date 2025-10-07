OnePlus 15 is set for its official launch in China this month, though the exact date still remains under wraps. The company has been revealing details about the device, offering fans a closer look at its design and finish. The company has confirmed a striking “Sand Dune” colourway for the upcoming flagship, while new teaser images showcase a similar “Original Dune” colourway. The naming discrepancy likely stems from machine translation, as both colour variants appear visually identical in promotional materials.

OnePlus 15 Teaser Images Appear in 'Original Dune' Colourway

OnePlus has shared several new images of the upcoming OnePlus 15 on its official Weibo page. The posters reveal the next-generation flagship in a "Original Colour Dune" shade, which is an off-white tone paired with a darker camera module. This appears to be similar to the "Sand Dune" variant the company teased previously.

The OnePlus 15 will debut a new design finish called Quenching Texture, which reportedly offers an “Ice Skin” feel, which is cool and smooth to the touch. The phone features rounded R-angle corners and ultra-thin 1.15mm bezels, giving users a more immersive and edge-to-edge viewing experience.

The OnePlus 15 will come with a square-shaped rear camera module with rounded edges, moving away from the large circular camera island of the preceding OnePlus 13. Alongside the redesigned camera module, OnePlus is also utilising aerospace-grade micro arc oxidation to finish the metal frame, said to result in a more durable and premium appearance.

The upcoming OnePlus 15 could be the first handset to ship with the Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 update, which is scheduled to be released on October 16. It is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 165Hz display. Leaks suggest that the handset could feature a 7,300mAh battery, supporting 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

According to previous leaks, the OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in China on October 27, followed by a global unveiling on November 13.