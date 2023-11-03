Technology News

OnePlus Pad to Get OnePlus Open’s Open Canvas Feature

OnePlus Open was launched in October with a price tag of Rs. 1,39,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 3 November 2023 18:31 IST
OnePlus Pad to Get OnePlus Open’s Open Canvas Feature

OnePlus Open has a Hasselblad-branded triple camera setup

Highlights
  • Open Canvas feature was first introduced in OnePlus Open
  • OnePlus Open was launched in October
  • Open Canvas supports multiple applications at the same time
Advertisement

OnePlus's first foldable — OnePlus Open — powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC debuted last month. The book-style foldable smartphone arrived with a new feature called Open Canvas that allows users to handle split-screen multitasking on the foldable. It lets users view multiple applications simultaneously, in either full-screen or compact mode, along with simple gestures. Now, the Chinese tech brand is bringing this functionality to its first tablet offering — the OnePlus Pad. The Open Canvas is expected to provide an improved multitasking experience on the OnePlus Pad's 11.61-inch screen.

In an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, OnePlus confirmed that the Open Canvas feature is coming to the OnePlus Pad. However, there's no word about when that will happen. "We've gotten several requests to add the stunningly intuitive Open Canvas to the OnePlus Pad, and good news — we're working on it! Keep your eyes peeled," the company posted. It was first spotted by tipster OneNormalUsername (@1NormalUsername). As the tablet features an 11.61-inch display, this development will allow OnePlus Pad users to access multiple apps on the screen at the same time.

The Open Canvas feature was first introduced in OnePlus Open. It enables multi-window operations and displays up to three windows on the screen at the same time. Users can extend split-screen apps and flow beyond the display and apps can be nudged, swiped and pulled for maximum multitasking.

The OnePlus Open was launched in October with a price tag of Rs. 1,39,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

On the specifications front, it runs on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13 and sports a 7.82-inch (2,268x2,440 pixels) 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display. It features a 6.31-inch (1,116x2,484 pixels) 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED cover display. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with an Adreno 740 GPU, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

For optics, OnePlus Open has a Hasselblad-branded triple camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 20-megapixel primary selfie camera and a 32-megapixel secondary camera on the outer screen. It is equipped with 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and houses a dual-cell 4,800mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Quality accessories
  • Vibrant and sharp display
  • Immersive speakers
  • Fluid software
  • Two-day battery life, 67W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
Read detailed OnePlus Pad review
Display 11.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2800x2000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Open Canvas, OnePlus Open, OnePlus Open specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Pad, Open Canvas Feature
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Find X7 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Vivo X100 Pro+ Tipped to Get Sony LYT-900 Sensor
OnePlus Pad to Get OnePlus Open’s Open Canvas Feature
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How to Enable Car Crash Detection Feature on Pixel Phones in India
  2. Best Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3, More During Ongoing Amazon Sale
  3. iQoo 12 Pro Features Revealed Ahead of November 7 Launch
  4. OnePlus 12 Camera Details, Samples Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Oppo Find X7 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Vivo X100 Pro+ May Get This New Camera
  6. Vivo X100 Camera Details Tipped Ahead of November 13 Launch
  7. YouTube Premium Set to Get More Expensive in These Seven Countries
  8. Moto G Power 5G (2024) Design Renders Leaked, Could Launch Soon
  9. Realme GT 5 Pro Tipped to Feature New Sony-LYTIA Camera Sensor
  10. These Motorola Phones are Discounted During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8 Pro Now Available in 256GB Storage Variant: Check Bank Offers
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date Tipped Again; Said to Debut Earlier Than Expected
  3. OnePlus Pad to Get OnePlus Open’s Open Canvas Feature
  4. Oppo Find X7 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Vivo X100 Pro+ Tipped to Get Sony LYT-900 Sensor
  5. Google Expands Pixel’s Car Crash Detection to India: Here’s How to Enable the Feature
  6. Apple M3 Max Benchmark Scores Reveal Performance on Par With M2 Ultra Chip
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Big Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3, Samsung Galaxy M34, More
  8. Realme GT 5 Pro Tipped to Feature New Sony-LYTIA Camera Sensor
  9. Samsung Files Patent Describing New Ways to Mount Its S Pen to a Foldable Device: Report
  10. Instagram Rolling Out Stories-Like Song Lyrics Feature to Reels
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »