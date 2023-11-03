OnePlus's first foldable — OnePlus Open — powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC debuted last month. The book-style foldable smartphone arrived with a new feature called Open Canvas that allows users to handle split-screen multitasking on the foldable. It lets users view multiple applications simultaneously, in either full-screen or compact mode, along with simple gestures. Now, the Chinese tech brand is bringing this functionality to its first tablet offering — the OnePlus Pad. The Open Canvas is expected to provide an improved multitasking experience on the OnePlus Pad's 11.61-inch screen.

In an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, OnePlus confirmed that the Open Canvas feature is coming to the OnePlus Pad. However, there's no word about when that will happen. "We've gotten several requests to add the stunningly intuitive Open Canvas to the OnePlus Pad, and good news — we're working on it! Keep your eyes peeled," the company posted. It was first spotted by tipster OneNormalUsername (@1NormalUsername). As the tablet features an 11.61-inch display, this development will allow OnePlus Pad users to access multiple apps on the screen at the same time.

The Open Canvas feature was first introduced in OnePlus Open. It enables multi-window operations and displays up to three windows on the screen at the same time. Users can extend split-screen apps and flow beyond the display and apps can be nudged, swiped and pulled for maximum multitasking.

The OnePlus Open was launched in October with a price tag of Rs. 1,39,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

On the specifications front, it runs on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13 and sports a 7.82-inch (2,268x2,440 pixels) 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display. It features a 6.31-inch (1,116x2,484 pixels) 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED cover display. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with an Adreno 740 GPU, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

For optics, OnePlus Open has a Hasselblad-branded triple camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 20-megapixel primary selfie camera and a 32-megapixel secondary camera on the outer screen. It is equipped with 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and houses a dual-cell 4,800mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.