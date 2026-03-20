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OnePlus Nord 6 Retail Box Revealed in Leaked Image as Tipster Shares Key Specifications and Launch Timeline

OnePlus Nord 6 is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 March 2026 12:07 IST
OnePlus Nord 6 Retail Box Revealed in Leaked Image as Tipster Shares Key Specifications and Launch Timeline

OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to succeed last year's OnePlus Nord 5 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 6 could launch in India on April 7
  • The upcoming handset is said to have a new retail box design
  • It could have the biggest battery of any OnePlus phone in India to date
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The OnePlus Nord 6 is rumoured to be launched in India soon. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has begun teasing the successor to the Nord 5, which was introduced in July 2025. The retail box of the upcoming handset has been leaked by a tipster, which sheds light on some of its specifications, including its battery, camera, chipset, display, and more. The OnePlus Nord 6 is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 series chipset and pack a 9,000mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord 6 Retail Box Leak

Tipster Yogesh Brar shared an alleged image of the OnePlus Nord 6 retail box on X. It reveals key specifications of the upcoming handset. The retail box, which itself has a new design this year, lists the Nord 6 running on a Snapdragon 8 series chipset. While it does not go into specifics, the leak aligns with previous leaks, which tipped the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC to power the phone.

oneplus nord 6 yogesh brar OnePlus Nord 6

Leaked retail box of the OnePlus Nord 6
Photo Credit: X/ Yogesh Brar

 

The handset is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. This is in line with OnePlus' recent launches in the country, like the OnePlus 15 and the 15R, both of which sport 165Hz screens.

For optics, the OnePlus Nord 6 is said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus capabilities for selfies and video calls.

The retail packaging of the handset also hints at a 9,000mAh battery. If this turns out to be accurate, it would translate into the Nord 6 having the largest battery capacity of any OnePlus smartphone in India to date. The phone allegedly supports wired fast charging at 80W.

The tipster mentioned that the OnePlus Nord 6 will be available in three colour options — Black, Mint, and Silver. It is said to be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM configurations, paired with 256GB of onboard storage. The handset could be launched in India in the first week of April, with April 7 being the most likely launch date.

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Further reading: OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications, OnePlus Nord 6 Launch
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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