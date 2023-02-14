OnePlus Pad Pre-Order Sale to Begin on Flipkart From April: Report

Technology News

OnePlus Pad has been unveiled at the company’s Cloud 11 launch event.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 February 2023 17:34 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad features a 13-megapixel rear camera

  • OnePlus Pad is the company’s first Android tablet
  • It features an 11.61-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz
  • OnePlus Pad runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13

OnePlus Pad was unveiled by the Shenzen-based company at the recently hosted Cloud 11 launch event. The Android tablet from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer was announced alongside the launch of the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Mechanical Keyboard and more products. The company, however, did not reveal the price and availability date for the OnePlus Pad in the Indian market, leaving everyone waiting for the details. While OnePlus has still not made any official statement, the latest tip has hinted that the tablet will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

OnePlus, during the Cloud 11 launch event, mentioned that the OnePlus Pad will be available for pre-order in April. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has confirmed that the new tablet will be sold on Flipkart, without revealing further information on the pricing details.

A report by MySmartPrice also mentioned that the landing page for OnePlus Pad has gone live on Flipkart. However, the Flipkart teaser was unavailable on the e-commerce website at the time of publishing. In addition to this, OnePlus Pad will also be made available via OnePlus' website store and OnePlus offline stores, as per the report.

OnePlus Pad specifications, features

OnePlus Pad is the Chinese smartphone company's first Android tablet. With an 11.61-inch display, it combines a refresh rate of 144Hz with 2800x2000 resolution (296 PPI). The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.

It supports up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. OnePlus Pad comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and a quad-speaker setup.

For optics, the tablet from OnePlus packs a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. OnePlus Pad also features 5G cellular sharing, Wi-Fi 6, a fingerprint scanner, enhanced text messages, and file sharing, among others.

It is equipped with a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. 5G cellular sharing, Wi-Fi 6, a fingerprint scanner, enhanced text messages, and file sharing, among others, are some features of the OnePlus Pad. It measures 6.54mm in thickness and weighs 552 grams. 

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
