Technology News

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch on April 14

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has previously been spotted on the company website.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 March 2023 18:39 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch on April 14

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has been rumoured for a while
  • Not much information, official or rumoured, is available on the device
  • OnePlus also recently launched the Ace 2V smartphone

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G was recently reportedly discovered on the company's Indian website. The Shenzhen-based manufacturer is also expected to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 3 in the country soon, as the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 that debuted in February 2022. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is said to have a triple rear camera setup with two large circular camera modules, a 120Hz FHD+ flat LCD screen, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Details about the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, on the other hand, are still under wraps, but the handset has been tipped to launch soon.

According to All About Samsung writer Max Jambor (@MaxJmb), the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone will launch on April 14. A previous report suggested an imminent release of the device in India as the name of the model was reportedly spotted on the OnePlus India website. The device is expected to launch as the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was launched in India in April 2022. The phone features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset, Adreno 619 GPU, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G from OnePlus features an AI-powered triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 front camera sensor is also housed in a left-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The smartphone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It also includes a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Available in Black Dusk and Blue Tide colourways, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is offered in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. In India, the base OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G costs Rs. 19,999.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 120Hz refresh rate display
  • Android 12 with promised updates
  • Very good battery life, 33W fast charging
  • Decent performance for the price
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi Note 10S, Poco F2 Pro Are Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update: All Details
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch on April 14
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A43 5G Spotted on Retailer Site: See Prices
  2. Why Samsung Is Facing a New Controversy Around Its Space Zoom Moon Photos
  3. Oppo Find N2 Flip With 6.8-Inch AMOLED Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Nokia C99 Specifications and Price Surface Online, May Launch in Q3 2023
  5. Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 with Fire OS 7, New Alexa Remote Launched in India: Details
  6. Nothing Ear 2 Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Promo Images
  7. Infinix Hot 30i India Launch Set for March 27: Here's the First Look
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch on This Date
  9. Oscars Winners 2023 — The Full List
  10. The Last of Us Season 1 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Parent Meta to Lay Off 10,000 Employees Just Four Months After First Round of Job Cuts
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch on April 14
  3. Redmi Note 10S, Poco F2 Pro Are Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update: All Details
  4. iQoo Neo 8 Tipped to Feature Improved MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus SoC Ahead of Debut: Details
  5. Zcash, Litecoin Among 280 Blockchains Affected by Major Vulnerabilities, $25 Billion at Risk: Halborn
  6. India’s First Semiconductor Manufacturing Unit to Be Announced Soon: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  7. Truecaller, Delhi Police Sign MoU; App to Mark Suspicious Phone Numbers to Curb Cyber Fraud
  8. Realme C55 India Launch Date Set for March 21: All Details
  9. Silicon Valley Bank Resolution Will Bring Relief to Startups in Aftermath of Collapse: Ashwini Vaishnaw
  10. Redmi Note 12 Series Global Launch Date Set for March 23: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.