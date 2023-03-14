OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G was recently reportedly discovered on the company's Indian website. The Shenzhen-based manufacturer is also expected to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 3 in the country soon, as the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 that debuted in February 2022. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is said to have a triple rear camera setup with two large circular camera modules, a 120Hz FHD+ flat LCD screen, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Details about the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, on the other hand, are still under wraps, but the handset has been tipped to launch soon.

According to All About Samsung writer Max Jambor (@MaxJmb), the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone will launch on April 14. A previous report suggested an imminent release of the device in India as the name of the model was reportedly spotted on the OnePlus India website. The device is expected to launch as the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was launched in India in April 2022. The phone features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset, Adreno 619 GPU, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G from OnePlus features an AI-powered triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 front camera sensor is also housed in a left-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The smartphone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It also includes a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Available in Black Dusk and Blue Tide colourways, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is offered in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. In India, the base OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G costs Rs. 19,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.