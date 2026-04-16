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OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Appears on Geekbench With Dimensity 7400 Chip, Android 16

In India, pricing for the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is expected to start below Rs. 23,000.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2026 19:35 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Appears on Geekbench With Dimensity 7400 Chip, Android 16

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite (pictured)

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite appears on Geekbench ahead of launch
  • Listing suggests MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset onboard
  • Expected price in India could start under Rs. 23,000
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OnePlus may soon expand its Nord lineup in India with the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, which has now surfaced on Geekbench with key specifications. The listing suggests the handset could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The phone is expected to debut alongside the Nord CE 6 as early as next month. Leaks also hint at a large battery, a high refresh rate display, and an affordable price segment positioning for the Nord CE 4 Lite successor.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Specifications (Anticipated)

A new OnePlus smartphone with the model number CPH2943 has appeared on Geekbench. According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the handset is expected to launch in India as the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, alongside the Nord CE 6. The launch could take place as early as next month.

The Geekbench listing indicates that the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, featuring four cores clocked at 2.60GHz and four cores at 2.00GHz, paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The phone is also listed with 8GB of RAM and is expected to run on Android 16.

In the single core test, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite scored 1,068 points. It managed 2,953 points in the multi core test on Geekbench. 

The Nord CE Lite series is likely to make a comeback after almost two years, following the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India in June 2024 with a Snapdragon 695 chip. An earlier leak by another tipster suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite could be introduced in India in May. If true, we may soon start seeing official promotions for the upcoming Nord-branded handsets.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz LCD screen and a 7,000mAh battery. It may include a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In India, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is expected to start under Rs. 23,000, with offers likely bringing the effective price below Rs. 20,000.

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OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Geekbench Listing, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Features, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India, OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Appears on Geekbench With Dimensity 7400 Chip, Android 16
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