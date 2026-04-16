In India, pricing for the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is expected to start below Rs. 23,000.
OnePlus may soon expand its Nord lineup in India with the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, which has now surfaced on Geekbench with key specifications. The listing suggests the handset could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The phone is expected to debut alongside the Nord CE 6 as early as next month. Leaks also hint at a large battery, a high refresh rate display, and an affordable price segment positioning for the Nord CE 4 Lite successor.
A new OnePlus smartphone with the model number CPH2943 has appeared on Geekbench. According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the handset is expected to launch in India as the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, alongside the Nord CE 6. The launch could take place as early as next month.
The Geekbench listing indicates that the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, featuring four cores clocked at 2.60GHz and four cores at 2.00GHz, paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The phone is also listed with 8GB of RAM and is expected to run on Android 16.
In the single core test, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite scored 1,068 points. It managed 2,953 points in the multi core test on Geekbench.
The Nord CE Lite series is likely to make a comeback after almost two years, following the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India in June 2024 with a Snapdragon 695 chip. An earlier leak by another tipster suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite could be introduced in India in May. If true, we may soon start seeing official promotions for the upcoming Nord-branded handsets.
The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz LCD screen and a 7,000mAh battery. It may include a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
In India, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is expected to start under Rs. 23,000, with offers likely bringing the effective price below Rs. 20,000.
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