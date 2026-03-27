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OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite Tipped to Launch in India; Fresh Leaks Reveal Nord CE 6 Lite Features, Design

OnePlus Nord CE 6 could be equipped with a dual rear camera unit.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2026 18:25 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite Tipped to Launch in India; Fresh Leaks Reveal Nord CE 6 Lite Features, Design

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite (pictured) was the last Nord CE Lite model

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite could feature a MediaTek chipset
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 might sport a square-shaped camera module
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch of the two phones
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The OnePlus Nord 6 is scheduled to be launched in India early next month by the Chinese smartphone maker as the successor to last year's mid-range Nord 5. While the tech firm has yet to reveal whether the lineup will see more additions later, a tipster claims that the company is planning to bring two more phones as part of the series. Dubbed OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite, the handsets are expected to be unveiled in the coming months. Moreover, a hands-on image of the Nord CE 6 has surfaced online, revealing the phone's design. Separately, the key specifications and features of the purported OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite have been leaked.

OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the Chinese tech firm is planning to launch the rumoured OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite in India. The two handsets are said to debut in the country in May. If this is true, it will mark the return of the Nord CE Lite series after nearly two years, last being the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, which was launched in India in June 2024.

Moreover, the leaker has also shared the purported hands-on image of the OnePlus Nord CE 6, revealing the design of the phone. The handset appears in a black colourway, with a flat rear panel. The centred-company branding appears in the middle of the panel, while a square-shaped camera module, featuring two camera lenses and an LED flash, could be placed in the top-left corner. A power button and volume controls appear on the left side of the phone, while the right side could be left clear.

Separately, citing industry sources, Smartprix has published the key specifications and features of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. The phone will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch LCD screen, with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The rumoured Nord CE model could be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will reportedly also carry a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, which could be paired with an unspecified secondary sensor. The handset is said to feature a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It could ship with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, and sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of under Rs. 23,000 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The tech firm might also provide cashback offers and bank discounts, potentially taking the effective pricing under Rs. 20,000. Since the company has yet to confirm these details, one must take them with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE 6 India Launch, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite India Launch, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Design, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Specifications, OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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