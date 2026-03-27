The OnePlus Nord 6 is scheduled to be launched in India early next month by the Chinese smartphone maker as the successor to last year's mid-range Nord 5. While the tech firm has yet to reveal whether the lineup will see more additions later, a tipster claims that the company is planning to bring two more phones as part of the series. Dubbed OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite, the handsets are expected to be unveiled in the coming months. Moreover, a hands-on image of the Nord CE 6 has surfaced online, revealing the phone's design. Separately, the key specifications and features of the purported OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite have been leaked.

OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the Chinese tech firm is planning to launch the rumoured OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite in India. The two handsets are said to debut in the country in May. If this is true, it will mark the return of the Nord CE Lite series after nearly two years, last being the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, which was launched in India in June 2024.

[Exclusive] OnePlus Nord 6 is coming on April 7, but can confirm that there will be at least 2 more Nord phones coming up real soon.



OnePlus Nord CE6 and OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite are coming to India in May. Yes, the Lite is coming back.



Here's the first look of the Nord CE6.… pic.twitter.com/wbjFwwBChU — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 27, 2026

Moreover, the leaker has also shared the purported hands-on image of the OnePlus Nord CE 6, revealing the design of the phone. The handset appears in a black colourway, with a flat rear panel. The centred-company branding appears in the middle of the panel, while a square-shaped camera module, featuring two camera lenses and an LED flash, could be placed in the top-left corner. A power button and volume controls appear on the left side of the phone, while the right side could be left clear.

Separately, citing industry sources, Smartprix has published the key specifications and features of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. The phone will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch LCD screen, with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The rumoured Nord CE model could be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will reportedly also carry a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, which could be paired with an unspecified secondary sensor. The handset is said to feature a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It could ship with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, and sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of under Rs. 23,000 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The tech firm might also provide cashback offers and bank discounts, potentially taking the effective pricing under Rs. 20,000. Since the company has yet to confirm these details, one must take them with a pinch of salt.