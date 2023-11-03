Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo - leading smartphone manufacturing companies, are reportedly testing new camera hardware. A tipster suggests that the firms are planning to use the new Sony LYT-900 sensor in their upcoming flagship smartphones. The models tipped to get the new Sony 1-inch sensor are the Oppo Find X7 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and Vivo X100 Pro+. In fact, the Oppo Find X7 Pro could be the first smartphone to launch with Sony's new LYT-900 sensors.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared in a Weibo post that Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo are testing upcoming handsets with Sony LYT-900 cameras. According to the post, the tests are running well and premium models from all three brands could feature the 1-inch Sony Lytia LYT-900 sensor in their rear camera modules.

The handsets said to get this new camera are the Oppo Find X7 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and Vivo X100 Pro+. The post suggests that the Find X7 Pro will likely be the first among the three to be released in the market. However, if rumours about their launch dates are to be believed, it is likely that all three smartphones will be unveiled in quick succession from one another. Therefore, there will truly not be a lasting amount of exclusivity around the release of the models with the Sony LYT-900 sensors.

According to a GSMArena report, the Sony LYT-900 sensor is likely to come with a new DCG (Dual Conversion Gain) technology that is expected to reduce image noise and improve image output in low light conditions.

Recently, the Realme GT 5 Pro model, which is expected to launch soon, was reported to carry the Sony LYTIA LYT808 as its primary sensor, an OmniVision OV08D10 secondary sensor, and a Sony IMX890 telephoto sensor. In its rumoured triple rear camera unit the phone is expected to come with two 50-megapixel and an 8-megapixel shooter.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.