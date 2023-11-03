Technology News

Oppo Find X7 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Vivo X100 Pro+ Tipped to Get Sony LYT-900 Sensor

Realme GT 5 Pro has been tipped to get a Sony LYTIA LYT808 sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 November 2023 17:11 IST
Oppo Find X7 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Vivo X100 Pro+ Tipped to Get Sony LYT-900 Sensor

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro (pictured) were unveiled in China in October

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X7 Pro is tipped to launch next year
  • Vivo X100 Pro+ will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • Xiaomi 14 Ultra is said to join the base and Pro Xiaomi 14 models
Advertisement

Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo - leading smartphone manufacturing companies, are reportedly testing new camera hardware. A tipster suggests that the firms are planning to use the new Sony LYT-900 sensor in their upcoming flagship smartphones. The models tipped to get the new Sony 1-inch sensor are the Oppo Find X7 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and Vivo X100 Pro+. In fact, the Oppo Find X7 Pro could be the first smartphone to launch with Sony's new LYT-900 sensors.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared in a Weibo post that Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo are testing upcoming handsets with Sony LYT-900 cameras. According to the post, the tests are running well and premium models from all three brands could feature the 1-inch Sony Lytia LYT-900 sensor in their rear camera modules.

The handsets said to get this new camera are the Oppo Find X7 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and Vivo X100 Pro+. The post suggests that the Find X7 Pro will likely be the first among the three to be released in the market. However, if rumours about their launch dates are to be believed, it is likely that all three smartphones will be unveiled in quick succession from one another. Therefore, there will truly not be a lasting amount of exclusivity around the release of the models with the Sony LYT-900 sensors.

According to a GSMArena report, the Sony LYT-900 sensor is likely to come with a new DCG (Dual Conversion Gain) technology that is expected to reduce image noise and improve image output in low light conditions.

Recently, the Realme GT 5 Pro model, which is expected to launch soon, was reported to carry the Sony LYTIA LYT808 as its primary sensor, an OmniVision OV08D10 secondary sensor, and a Sony IMX890 telephoto sensor. In its rumoured triple rear camera unit the phone is expected to come with two 50-megapixel and an 8-megapixel shooter.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.36-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4610mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1200x2670 pixels
Xiaomi 14 Pro

Xiaomi 14 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.73-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4880mAh
OS Android
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find X7 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Vivo X100 Pro Plus, Oppo Find X7 Pro specifications, Xiaomi 14 Ultra specifications, Vivo X100 Pro Plus specifications, Oppo Find X7 series, Xiaomi 14 series, Vivo X100 series, Sony LYT-900, Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, Sony
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Expands Pixel’s Car Crash Detection to India: Here’s How to Enable the Feature
Oppo Find X7 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Vivo X100 Pro+ Tipped to Get Sony LYT-900 Sensor
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How to Enable Car Crash Detection Feature on Pixel Phones in India
  2. Best Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3, More During Ongoing Amazon Sale
  3. iQoo 12 Pro Features Revealed Ahead of November 7 Launch
  4. OnePlus 12 Camera Details, Samples Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Oppo Find X7 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Vivo X100 Pro+ May Get This New Camera
  6. Vivo X100 Camera Details Tipped Ahead of November 13 Launch
  7. YouTube Premium Set to Get More Expensive in These Seven Countries
  8. Moto G Power 5G (2024) Design Renders Leaked, Could Launch Soon
  9. Realme GT 5 Pro Tipped to Feature New Sony-LYTIA Camera Sensor
  10. These Motorola Phones are Discounted During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8 Pro Now Available in 256GB Storage Variant: Check Bank Offers
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date Tipped Again; Said to Debut Earlier Than Expected
  3. OnePlus Pad to Get OnePlus Open’s Open Canvas Feature
  4. Oppo Find X7 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Vivo X100 Pro+ Tipped to Get Sony LYT-900 Sensor
  5. Google Expands Pixel’s Car Crash Detection to India: Here’s How to Enable the Feature
  6. Apple M3 Max Benchmark Scores Reveal Performance on Par With M2 Ultra Chip
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Big Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3, Samsung Galaxy M34, More
  8. Realme GT 5 Pro Tipped to Feature New Sony-LYTIA Camera Sensor
  9. Samsung Files Patent Describing New Ways to Mount Its S Pen to a Foldable Device: Report
  10. Instagram Rolling Out Stories-Like Song Lyrics Feature to Reels
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »