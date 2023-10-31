OnePlus' popular Red Cable Club membership programme, which brings a host of benefits and discounts for members, is being revamped. The Shenzhen-based manufacturer is introducing a new membership tier to the RCC, which brings premium benefits for OnePlus customers. The new ‘Maestro' tier will serve as the topmost tier of the OnePlus Red Cable Club membership, offering highest value of offers across audio and IOT products, additional monthly RedCoins, special invites to OnePlus events, and more.

The Maestro tier of the Red Cable Club membership was announced Monday for OnePlus customers. According to OnePlus, RCC members with the newly launched OnePlus Open foldable, or at least three OnePlus flagship devices linked to their RCC account with purchases on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app will be eligible for the Maestro tier membership.

Mestro tier members will receive a discount coupon of up to Rs. 1,200 while purchasing OnePlus audio devices, watches, and tablets for a minimum order value of Rs. 1,999. Highest tier members will also get 50 RedCoins every month, which can be used on Red Cable Privé to access exclusive benefits.

Just like the lower tier plans Insider and Elite, Maestro members can also avail three-month extended warranty on OnePlus devices, coupon discount of up to Rs. 2,000 for OnePlus TV purchases, and discount coupons on phone purchases, too. Additionally, Maestro members also get a Cases & Protection coupon of up to Rs. 1,299.

Red Cable Club membership tiers and benefits

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is also bringing new benefits for Red Cable Club members across tiers. Upon linking their OnePlus phones to RCC, first time subscribers can claim complimentary six months of Spotify Premium. Additionally, RCC members can claim an additional 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1,000 while dining out and using Swiggy Dineout app for payments, OnePlus said in a press release. These benefits apply to RCC members with OnePlus 6 Series and above

According to OnePlus, the Red Cable Club has over 21 million members in India. Named after OnePlus' recognisable, red-coloured charging cables, the RCC was launched in December 2019, bringing exclusive benefits and offers for OnePlus customers. Members also get access to OnePlus Care and free cloud storage. The club features four membership tiers, namely Explorer, Insider, Elite, and the newly launched Maestro.

OnePlus recently launched its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, in India at a price of Rs. 1,39,999 for the single 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage variant. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and sports a 7.82-inch AMOLED inner display paired with a 6.31-inch outer screen. The OnePlus Open features three Hasselblad-branded rear cameras, including Sony's newest next-generation LYTIA-T808 "Pixel Stacked" CMOS sensor.

