Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Said to Support Ultra HDR; Launch Timeline Tipped Again

Upcoming Galaxy S flagship series is expected to include the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 October 2023 10:36 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is said to succeed the Samsung Galaxy S23 (pictured) lineup

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series could support satellite communication
  • The lineup is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to have a 200-megapixel ISOCELL sensor
Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch in early 2024. The series is expected to succeed the Galaxy S23 lineup which were introduced to the market earlier this year in January. The upcoming lineup is likely to include a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, similar to its preceding lineups. In the last few months, several details including key specifications of the Galaxy S24 series have leaked on the Web. Now, another new leak has surfaced online that details some display features that the models are said to arrive with. Meanwhile, a report once again hints at the likely launch timeline of the handsets.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) suggested in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), that the much-anticipated Galaxy S24 series will support HDR viewing for photos in its gallery, a feature similar to that of Ultra HDR, that was introduced with Android 14 this year. The photo viewing experience on handsets is said to receive a considerable upgrade if this is true. An Ultra HDR-like feature will ensure that the brightness, contrast, and colour range of an image captured on the phone remains unchanged while viewed from its gallery, unlike what the SDR display range offers.

The tipster also claims in another post shared on Weibo that the Galaxy S24 series has entered the mass production stage and is likely to be released in the market by mid to late January. However, a recent Sammobile report suggests citing an internal source that the lineup will see an earlier launch, which could happen any time between early to mid-January. No matter which suggested timeline we go by, it is likely that we will see the launch of the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024.

The Galaxy S24 series has been tipped to use both in-house Exynos and Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. The Galaxy S24 Ultra model has been spotted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the base and the plus models are expected to be powered by deca-core Exynos 2500 SoCs.

Samsung also recently teased its upgraded 200-megapixel sensor with ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace technology. This new feature will offer AI-aided tracking of any subject while capturing a video and allowing for 4x zoom on 4K videos, in any direction, using its Tetra-pixel technology. The quad-camera setup of the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra model has been tipped to include a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP2SX primary sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 ultra-wide camera, a 10-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and another 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 launch, Samsung Galaxy S24 Specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Apple Refreshes MacBook Pro Lineup With 3nm M3 Chips, Up to 16-Inch Displays: Price, Specifications

