Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch in early 2024. The series is expected to succeed the Galaxy S23 lineup which were introduced to the market earlier this year in January. The upcoming lineup is likely to include a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, similar to its preceding lineups. In the last few months, several details including key specifications of the Galaxy S24 series have leaked on the Web. Now, another new leak has surfaced online that details some display features that the models are said to arrive with. Meanwhile, a report once again hints at the likely launch timeline of the handsets.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) suggested in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), that the much-anticipated Galaxy S24 series will support HDR viewing for photos in its gallery, a feature similar to that of Ultra HDR, that was introduced with Android 14 this year. The photo viewing experience on handsets is said to receive a considerable upgrade if this is true. An Ultra HDR-like feature will ensure that the brightness, contrast, and colour range of an image captured on the phone remains unchanged while viewed from its gallery, unlike what the SDR display range offers.

The tipster also claims in another post shared on Weibo that the Galaxy S24 series has entered the mass production stage and is likely to be released in the market by mid to late January. However, a recent Sammobile report suggests citing an internal source that the lineup will see an earlier launch, which could happen any time between early to mid-January. No matter which suggested timeline we go by, it is likely that we will see the launch of the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024.

The Galaxy S24 series has been tipped to use both in-house Exynos and Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. The Galaxy S24 Ultra model has been spotted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the base and the plus models are expected to be powered by deca-core Exynos 2500 SoCs.

Samsung also recently teased its upgraded 200-megapixel sensor with ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace technology. This new feature will offer AI-aided tracking of any subject while capturing a video and allowing for 4x zoom on 4K videos, in any direction, using its Tetra-pixel technology. The quad-camera setup of the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra model has been tipped to include a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP2SX primary sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 ultra-wide camera, a 10-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and another 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom support.

