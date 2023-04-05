Technology News
Oppo A1 5G Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, Geekbench, China Telecom Website; Could Launch Soon

Oppo A1 5G's expected price and specifications have been tipped in the recently spotted TENNA, Geekbench and China Telecom website listing.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 5 April 2023 18:45 IST
Oppo A1 5G Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, Geekbench, China Telecom Website; Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: China Telecom

Oppo A1 5G is tipped to

Highlights
  • Oppo A1 5G will likely sport a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD screen
  • It is said to pack up to 12GB of RAM
  • Oppo A1 5G is tipped to run Android 13 out of the box

Oppo A1 5G is slated to be launched in China soon. The smartphone has recently been spotted on certification sites for Geekbanch, TENNA, and China Telecom, hinting at its imminent launch. The listing on these websites have revealed key specifications about the upcoming smartphone. The Oppo A1 5G is hinted to get a Snapdragon 695 SoC. Moreover, it is tipped to run Android 13 out of the box. The smartphone is likely to sport a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display screen.

According to a report by FoneArena, Oppo A1 5G has been spotted on the China Telecom website with the model number PHS110. The listing has also tipped that the phone will debut in three colour variants — Cabernet Red Orange, Sea Blue, and Sandstone Black. It is hinted to come in two RAM variants of 12GB and 8GB, while the storage capacity will be 256GB.

The listing also suggests that the Oppo A1 5G will get a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash. For selfies, it is said to pack an 8-megapixel front camera. Apart from these, the phone's expected price has also been leaked. The phone is speculated to be priced around CNY 2,099 (approx Rs. 25,075) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost CNY 2,299 (approx Rs. 27,460).

Meanwhile, Twitter user Prince Maurya (@TechStyle_47) has shared screenshots of the smartphone's listing on Geekbench and TENNA certification websites. On Geekbench, the smartphone has received a single-core score of 688, and a multi-core score of 2045. It is hinted to get an Octacore Qualcomm chipset, which can be an Octacore 695 SoC based.

On the other hand, the TENNA certification website listing suggests that the phone will feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It hints that the Oppo A1 5G will get 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants, and will be powered by a 4,880mAh battery. However, there are no details about the charging support. 

 

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A1 5G, Oppo A1 5G Specifications, Oppo A1 5G design, Oppo
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Apple AirPods Charging Case Could Come With an Interactive Display, Suggests Patent

Oppo A1 5G Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, Geekbench, China Telecom Website; Could Launch Soon
