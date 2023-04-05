Oppo A1 5G is slated to be launched in China soon. The smartphone has recently been spotted on certification sites for Geekbanch, TENNA, and China Telecom, hinting at its imminent launch. The listing on these websites have revealed key specifications about the upcoming smartphone. The Oppo A1 5G is hinted to get a Snapdragon 695 SoC. Moreover, it is tipped to run Android 13 out of the box. The smartphone is likely to sport a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display screen.

According to a report by FoneArena, Oppo A1 5G has been spotted on the China Telecom website with the model number PHS110. The listing has also tipped that the phone will debut in three colour variants — Cabernet Red Orange, Sea Blue, and Sandstone Black. It is hinted to come in two RAM variants of 12GB and 8GB, while the storage capacity will be 256GB.

The listing also suggests that the Oppo A1 5G will get a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash. For selfies, it is said to pack an 8-megapixel front camera. Apart from these, the phone's expected price has also been leaked. The phone is speculated to be priced around CNY 2,099 (approx Rs. 25,075) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost CNY 2,299 (approx Rs. 27,460).

Meanwhile, Twitter user Prince Maurya (@TechStyle_47) has shared screenshots of the smartphone's listing on Geekbench and TENNA certification websites. On Geekbench, the smartphone has received a single-core score of 688, and a multi-core score of 2045. It is hinted to get an Octacore Qualcomm chipset, which can be an Octacore 695 SoC based.

On the other hand, the TENNA certification website listing suggests that the phone will feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It hints that the Oppo A1 5G will get 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants, and will be powered by a 4,880mAh battery. However, there are no details about the charging support.

