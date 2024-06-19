Technology News
Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoCs Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro sport 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ curved OLED screens.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2024 12:03 IST
Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoCs Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 12 series phones are equipped with several generative AI features

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 12 series ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1
  • Both handsets are equipped with 50-megapixel triple rear cameras
  • The Oppo Reno 12 phones support 80W wired SuperVOOC charging
Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro were introduced in select global markets on Tuesday, weeks after their initial unveiling in China. The global variants of the handsets share some similarities with their Chinese counterparts. However, the global Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are backed by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoCs. In China, the Reno 12 lineup is backed by the MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition SoC and a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition chipset. The global variants of the handsets also come with several generative AI features including AI Studio and AI Summary.

Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro price

The Oppo Reno 12 is priced at EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 44,700) for the lone 12GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is listed at EUR 599.99 (roughly Rs. 53,700) for its 12GB + 256GB option. 

Oppo Reno 12 is available in Astro Silver and Matte Brown colour options, while the Pro variant is offered in Nebula Silver and Space Brown shades.

Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro specifications, features

The global variants of the Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) curved OLED screens with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness level. The base option gets Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, while the Pro variant's display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Both Oppo Reno 12 variants are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipsets paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. They ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 12 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter at the back and a 32-megapixel sensor in the front. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro has similar main and ultrawide cameras as the base model. The third camera on the Pro variant is a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, while the handset's front camera holds a 50-megapixel sensor.

The Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro pack 5,000mAh batteries with support for 80W wired SuperVOOC charging. The phones also offer 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Oppo Reno 12, Oppo Reno 12 Pro, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoCs Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
