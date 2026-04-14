Oppo F33 and Oppo F33 Pro are set to launch in India on April 15 as successors to last year's Oppo F31 and Oppo F31 Pro, respectively. The brand has been actively teasing the arrival of new F series smartphones through its social media handles, showcasing their design, colour variants, and key specifications. Both devices will be available for purchase through Amazon and the Oppo India website. Both Oppo F33 and F33 Pro will feature dual rear camera units led by a 50-megapixel main sensor and pack 7,000mAh batteries.

With the launch just around the corner, here's everything we know about the pricing, specifications, and features of Oppo F33 and Oppo F33 Pro.

Oppo F33, Oppo F33 Pro Price (Expected)

Oppo has yet to disclose pricing of the Oppo F33 and Oppo F33 Pro, but recent leaks suggest that they will fall in the Rs. 25,000–Rs. 35,000 price range. The Pro model is tipped to be priced under Rs. 35,000 in the country.

For reference, last year's Oppo F31 Pro has a price tag of Rs. 26,999. The Oppo F31, in contrast, launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 22,999.

The brand has already confirmed that both smartphones will be available via Amazon and the Oppo India website after launch. The Oppo F33 Pro will be sold in Misty Forest, Starry Blue, and Passion Red shades.

Oppo F33 Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo F33 and Oppo F33 Pro are teased to feature a 7,000mAh battery unit with 80W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to an hour of WhatsApp calling and up to 1.6 hours of Instagram usage with just five minutes of charging. The battery is touted to offer 80 percent capacity retention after 1,830 full charge cycles.

Both Oppo F33 and Oppo F33 Pro will have a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary OV50D40 sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Pro model is confirmed to offer top-tier IP69K certification for dust protection and an IPX9K-rated build for resistance to water jets.

The duo is claimed to have military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H) and is claimed to handle heat up to 63 degrees Celsius, freezing conditions down to minus 50 degrees Celsius. The handsets have an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and have AGC DT-STAR D+ screen protection.

The Oppo F33 and Oppo F33 Pro are confirmed to ship with Oppo's ColorOS 16 user interface, based on Android 16. Both models will offer several AI-based features, including AI Writing Assistant, AI Reading Assistant, AI Ultra-Clear Documents, AI Recording, AI Studio, AI Portrait Glow, and AI Eraser 2.0, among others. The duo features a 4289 sq mm SuperCool Vapour Chamber system for thermal management.

Oppo hasn't disclosed the display or front camera details for the standard model yet. However, the Oppo F33 Pro is confirmed to feature a 6.57-inch display and a 50-megapixel front camera, and it will weigh 194g. The company has also kept the chipset details under wraps, though the Oppo F33 Pro is speculated to be powered by a MediaTek 6360 Max chipset.

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