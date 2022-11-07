Oppo Find N2 is reportedly under development and is said to hit the markets soon. Ahead of any formal announcement, the specifications of the foldable smartphone have leaked online. The Oppo Find N2 is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and MariSilicon X chip. The successor to last year's Oppo Find N is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Oppo Find N2 could pack Hasselblad-branded cameras as well.

Imai Riza, a member of the CoolAPK community (Via TechGoing) has posted screenshots of an alleged testing unit of Oppo Find N2. The screenshots suggest PGU110 model number for the foldable smartphone. As per the leak, the upcoming Oppo smartphone will feature 120Hz refresh rate display and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The chipset in the screenshots is codenamed ‘taro,' which is associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Oppo Find N2 could come equipped with the MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU) and is said to have support for Hasselblad's camera optimisations.

A past leak had suggested the Oppo Find N2 to carry a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 7.1-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED folding display. It is said to run on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 and is tipped to come with a 4,520mAh battery.

Oppo Find N2 is expected to succeed the Oppo Find N that was launched in December last year with a price tag of CNY 7,699 (roughly Rs. 92,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The foldable phone sports a 5.49-inch outer OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The folding display is a 7.1-inch touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology. The Oppo Find N is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Oppo Find N carries a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. It has two 32-megapixel front-facing cameras as well. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC wired charging, 15W AirVOOC wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

