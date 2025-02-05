Technology News
Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Launch in the Third Week of February

Oppo Find N5 is confirmed to support 50W wireless charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 February 2025 17:34 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N3 (pictured) measures 5.8mm in thickness when unfolded

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N5 may come with a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO display
  • The handset is claimed to meet IPX9 rating for water resistance
  • The Oppo Find N5 will support 50W wireless fast charging
Oppo Find N5 has been confirmed to launch in China in February this year. The company has now announced that the launch will take place in the third week of the month. Oppo has yet to reveal an exact date for the event. The book-style foldable smartphone has been teased to arrive as the world's "thinnest foldable phone" and is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The Oppo Find N3 successor will be introduced alongside the Oppo Watch X2 smartwatch.

Oppo Find N5 Launch in China 

The Oppo Find N5 will launch in China "in two weeks," according to a recent Weibo post by the company. This suggests that the launch will likely take place in the third week of February, on the 19th or later. We can expect an exact launch date to be confirmed soon.

Previously, Oppo officials had claimed that the Find N5 will be the world's "thinnest foldable phone." It is confirmed to arrive in a white colour option. The upcoming handset is said to meet the IPX9 rating for water resistance and support 50W wireless charging. 

When folded, the Oppo Find N5 is expected to have a profile of 9.2mm. A recent teaser showed that the handset is slimmer than an iPad Pro M4 which measures 5.1 mm in thickness. When unfolded, the anticipated Oppo foldable is expected to be just 4mm thick. The phone is expected to launch in select markets outside China as the OnePlus Open 2.

The Oppo Find N5 may come with a 6.85-inch LTPO display with a resolution of 2K. The smartphone is said to run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 6,000mAh battery with at least 80W wired fast charging support. The handset is likely to support satellite connectivity as well. For optics, it is likely to get a Hasselblad-backed triple rear camera setup.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
