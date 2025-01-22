After an Oppo executive recently teased the arrival of a new smartwatch on Weibo, two watch models have now been listed on a Chinese certification website. These wearables have distinct model numbers, colourways, and battery capacities. There are also some differences in their design, and both of these appear a bit different when compared to last year's Oppo Watch X (or the OnePlus Watch 2). The Oppo Watch X2 is expected to be unveiled in the coming months, and the Chinese firm is said to be planning the launch of the standard Watch X2, a larger Watch X2 variant (with a bigger case), and a Watch X2 Pro model.

The new models were first spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA. The first smartwatch with the model number OWW242 (which appears to be the smaller of the two wearables) has a more luxurious finish, closer to the design of a traditional watch. It has a gold-coloured case along with a matching leather-like strap and pin buckle clasp. What is very noticeable in the official image is the thick bezel around its display, which reminds us of last year's OnePlus Watch 2 and Watch 2R.

Oppo Watch X2 model numbers OWW242 (left) and OWW251 (right)

Photo Credit: TENAA

The second model appears a bit bigger and bulkier. It has a black finish with a thinner bezel and a bridge connecting both buttons, just like on the previous model. This watch with the model number OWW251 has a polished black finish with silicon straps and the usual black pin buckle clasp.

Both watch models are said to offer different versions of the Oppo Watch X2, which have two buttons, but the white one also seems to have a rotating crown. While the white OWW242 model has a 345mAh battery capacity, the OWW251 model has a larger 631mAh battery as per the TENAA listings. Both devices are powered by Wear OS and support LTE connectivity via eSIM.

As per a Weibo post by Oppo Find series product head Zhou Yibao, the Watch X2 models will have blood pressure monitoring, wrist body temperature measurements, along with a new 60-second health checkup feature.

