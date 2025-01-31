Oppo Find N5, Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Feature Telephoto Macro Lens

Oppo Find N5 will launch in China next month and the foldable could land in international markets as OnePlus Open 2. While Oppo is actively teasing the thin profile of its upcoming flagship, a new leak has emerged online revealing its camera and display details. The Oppo Find N5 and Oppo's next Find X series phone — Find X8 Ultra — are said to feature periscope telephoto cameras. Both phones are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Tipster Smart Pikachu claimed on Weibo that the Oppo Find N5 will come with customised ultra-thin flat displays on both inner and outer screens. The Oppo Find N5 and the purported Oppo Find X8 Ultra are tipped to feature a telephoto macro camera.

This isn't the first time a leak about the Oppo Find X8 Ultra's telephoto macro camera has surfaced on Weibo. Tipster Digital Chat Station previously made a similar claim.

The launch of Oppo Find N5 is set to take place in February. It is confirmed to offer 50W wireless charging support and an IPX9 rating for water resistance. In markets outside China, the handset could debut as the OnePlus Open 2.

Oppo Find N5, Oppo Find X8 Ultra Key Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo Find N5 is expected to feature a 6.85-inch LTPO display with a 2K resolution. It could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery along with a Hasselblad-backed triple rear camera unit.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumoured to go official in March. It is also said to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and is likely to sport a 6.82-inch display with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is tipped to feature a Hasselblad-backed quad rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony Lytia LYT-900 sensor. It could pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired, and 50W wireless charging.

