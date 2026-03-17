Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications Leaked in Detail Ahead of Global Launch

Oppo is expected to launch its top-of-the-line Oppo Find X9 Ultra is set to go official in China and the global markets soon. While the company has been revealing details in the days leading up to its launch, specifications of the upcoming handset have now leaked in full. According to a report, it will be equipped with a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen. Powering the handset will reportedly be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM. The Find X9 Ultra is said to pack a 7,050mAh battery.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications (Anticipated)

According to a report (in Bulgarian), the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will sport a 6.82-inch (1,440 x 3,120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness. The display is said to be protected by Oppo's NanoCrystal Glass.

For optics, the handset will reportedly feature a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. For selfies and video calls, it is said to have a 50-megapixel front camera.

Oppo is reported to continue its Hasselblad collaboration, offering an improved Hasselblad Master Mode on the upcoming phone.

Under the hood, the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It will also feature Oppo's Trinity Engine.

It is expected to come with an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance rating. The handset could measure between 8.65mm and 9.1mm in thickness, depending on the variant, and weigh around 235g to 236g.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will reportedly pack a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The leak suggests that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra could be introduced in April. The smartphone is also said to be made available in global markets for the first time.