Oppo Find X8s series will be unveiled in China alongside the Oppo X8 Ultra variant on April 10. The company has previously teased some details about the Find X8s lineup, which will include a base and a Plus version. Now, several key features of the Find X8s and Find X8s+ such as the chipset, battery, operating system and IP ratings, have been revealed. Meanwhile, official listings of the upcoming smartphones have confirmed their RAM and storage configurations as well as colour options.

Oppo Find X8s Series Features

The Oppo Find X8s and Find X8s+ will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoCs, the company confirmed in a Weibo post. They will be the first handsets in the world to carry this chipset. Oppo added that the phones will ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

In another Weibo post, the company claims that the Oppo Find X8s and Find X8s+ meet the IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The brand further reveals that the base Oppo Find X8s display will come with uniform 1.25mm bezels. Previous teasers had confirmed that the handset will sport a 6.3-inch screen. The Oppo Find X8s+ is tipped to get a 6.59-inch screen.

Both Oppo Find X8s and Find X8s+ are currently open for pre-reservations in China. The Oppo e-store listings reveal that the vanilla Find X8s option will be backed by a 5,700mAh battery, while the Find X8s+ variant will pack a larger 6,000mAh cell. Both smartphones are expected to support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

As per the official listings, the Oppo Find X8s will come in RAM and storage configurations of 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. It will be offered in four colour options, namely Cherry Blossom Powder, Hoshino Black, Island Blue and Moonlight White (translated from Chinese).

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8s+ will be available in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB variants. It is listed to come in Hoshino Black, Hyacinth Purple, and Moonlight White shades.