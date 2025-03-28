Technology News
Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoCs; Other Features Revealed Ahead of Launch

Oppo Find X8s series will run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2025 14:15 IST
Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoCs; Other Features Revealed Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/Oppo

Oppo X8s display panel will sport uniform 1.25mm bezels

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ are currently open for pre-reservations in China
  • They will pack 5,700mAh and 6,000mAh batteries, respectively
  • The Oppo Find X8s series will support up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage
Oppo Find X8s series will be unveiled in China alongside the Oppo X8 Ultra variant on April 10. The company has previously teased some details about the Find X8s lineup, which will include a base and a Plus version. Now, several key features of the Find X8s and Find X8s+ such as the chipset, battery, operating system and IP ratings, have been revealed. Meanwhile, official listings of the upcoming smartphones have confirmed their RAM and storage configurations as well as colour options. 

Oppo Find X8s Series Features

The Oppo Find X8s and Find X8s+ will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoCs, the company confirmed in a Weibo post. They will be the first handsets in the world to carry this chipset. Oppo added that the phones will ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

In another Weibo post, the company claims that the Oppo Find X8s and Find X8s+ meet the IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The brand further reveals that the base Oppo Find X8s display will come with uniform 1.25mm bezels. Previous teasers had confirmed that the handset will sport a 6.3-inch screen. The Oppo Find X8s+ is tipped to get a 6.59-inch screen.

Both Oppo Find X8s and Find X8s+ are currently open for pre-reservations in China. The Oppo e-store listings reveal that the vanilla Find X8s option will be backed by a 5,700mAh battery, while the Find X8s+ variant will pack a larger 6,000mAh cell. Both smartphones are expected to support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

As per the official listings, the Oppo Find X8s will come in RAM and storage configurations of 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. It will be offered in four colour options, namely Cherry Blossom Powder, Hoshino Black, Island Blue and Moonlight White (translated from Chinese).

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8s+ will be available in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB variants. It is listed to come in Hoshino Black, Hyacinth Purple, and Moonlight White shades.

Comments

Oppo Find X8s series, Oppo Find X8s, Oppo Find X8s Plus, Oppo Find X8s Features, Oppo Find X8s Plus Features, Oppo Find X8s Launch, Oppo Find X8s Plus Launch, Oppo Find X8s Series Launch, Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Oppo X8 series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Chrome Update Fixes Zero-Day Security Flaw That Targeted Media, Government and Educational Institutions
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Maintains Price at $86,000, Majority Altcoins Hit With Losses

