OnePlus 13 will go official in China on October 31 and the company has already confirmed its design and key specifications ahead of the launch event. While OnePlus has revealed several details about the handset, it has now appeared on the TENAA website. The listing suggests that the OnePlus 13 boasts a 6.82-inch display and weighs 213 grams. It is shown in three RAM and three storage options. The OnePlus 13 is already confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 6,000mAh battery, and triple rear cameras.

OnePlus 13 Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing

A OnePlus smartphone with model number PJZ110 has appeared on TENAA revealing few specifications. This model number is expected to belong to the OnePlus 13. The listing suggests that the phone will come with a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 1,440x3,168 pixels resolution. It also indicates 12GB, 16GB and 24GB RAM options along with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB inbuilt storage options.

The OnePlus PJZ110 is listed with a triple rear camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel sensors, a 2,920mAh battery, in-display fingerprint sensor, and an octa-core chipset. However, OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will have a Hasselblad-branded rear camera unit including three 50-megapixel sensors, an ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor, a 6,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. For selfies, the listing suggests a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. It is shown to measure 162.9x 76.5x 8.5mm and weigh 213 grams.

Further, the OnePlus 13 is listed with a gravity sensor, distance sensor, and light sensor. It is likely to offer face unlock feature for authentication.

The OnePlus 13 launch will take place in China on October 31 at 4:00pm local time (1:30pm IST). It will be available in Black Obsidian Secret Realm, Blues Moment, and White Dew Morning Dawn (translated from Chinese) colour options. The handset will also come with IP68 and IP69 ratings.