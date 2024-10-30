Technology News
OnePlus 13 Complete Specifications Listed on TENAA Ahead of October 31 Launch

OnePlus 13 is confirmed to ship with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2024 12:51 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 will have a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit

  • TENAA listing suggests key specifications of the OnePlus 13
  • It will come with IP68 and IP69 ratings
  • OnePlus 13 is listed in three RAM and three storage options
OnePlus 13 will go official in China on October 31 and the company has already confirmed its design and key specifications ahead of the launch event. While OnePlus has revealed several details about the handset, it has now appeared on the TENAA website. The listing suggests that the OnePlus 13 boasts a 6.82-inch display and weighs 213 grams. It is shown in three RAM and three storage options. The OnePlus 13 is already confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 6,000mAh battery, and triple rear cameras.

OnePlus 13 Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing

A OnePlus smartphone with model number PJZ110 has appeared on TENAA revealing few specifications. This model number is expected to belong to the OnePlus 13. The listing suggests that the phone will come with a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 1,440x3,168 pixels resolution. It also indicates 12GB, 16GB and 24GB RAM options along with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB inbuilt storage options.

The OnePlus PJZ110 is listed with a triple rear camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel sensors, a 2,920mAh battery, in-display fingerprint sensor, and an octa-core chipset. However, OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will have a Hasselblad-branded rear camera unit including three 50-megapixel sensors, an ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor, a 6,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. For selfies, the listing suggests a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. It is shown to measure 162.9x 76.5x 8.5mm and weigh 213 grams.

Further, the OnePlus 13 is listed with a gravity sensor, distance sensor, and light sensor. It is likely to offer face unlock feature for authentication.

The OnePlus 13 launch will take place in China on October 31 at 4:00pm local time (1:30pm IST). It will be available in Black Obsidian Secret Realm, Blues Moment, and White Dew Morning Dawn (translated from Chinese) colour options. The handset will also come with IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
