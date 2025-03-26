Technology News
Oppo Find X8s Display Size, Design Features Teased Ahead of April 10 Launch

Oppo Find X8s could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2025 17:51 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/Oppo

Oppo Find X8s is teased to come with a thin camera bump

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X8s may have an 8.15mm thin profile
  • The handset will likely weigh under 187g
  • The Oppo Find X8s may pack a battery larger than 5.700mAh
Oppo Find X8s is set to be unveiled in China next month alongside the Oppo Find X8 Ultra and Find X8s+. They are expected to join the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, which were introduced in the country in October 2024. Ahead of the April 10 launch, the company has confirmed the screen size of the Oppo Find X8s. Oppo posted several teasers that show various design elements of the upcoming smartphone, like its display, camera bump, profile, and a new button.

Oppo Find X8s Display, Design Features

The Oppo Find X8s will sport a 6.3-inch screen, the company confirmed in a Weibo post. It is seen with slim, uniform bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera. In other teaser images shared in the post, the company claimed that the phone will have the "slimmest" profile, a small camera bump, and have "feather-light" weight.

Oppo Find X8s appears to have the volume rocker and power button placed on the right edge. The left edge is seen with a new hardware button that appears to have replaced the Alert Slider. This is likely the rumoured Action-Button-like Magic Cube Key. It has been tipped to be able to perform actions such as one-click mute, turning on the flash, taking screenshots or photos, and more.

The company shared several more teaser images of the slim and light build of the Oppo Find X8s. Meanwhile, camera samples of the upcoming handset have also been revealed in another Weibo post. 

A recent leak suggested that the Oppo Find X8s may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. It is expected to have an 8.15mm thin profile and will likely weigh under 187g. The handset may pack a battery larger than 5,700mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It could come with an IP69 dust and water-resistant rating and an optical fingerprint scanner for security.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
