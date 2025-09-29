Technology News
Oppo Find X9 Display, Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of October Launch

Oppo Find X9 series, including Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, are confirmed to launch on October 16 in China.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 September 2025 10:54 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 series will feature a flat rear panel

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 could be 7.99mm in thickness, and weigh 203g
  • Oppo Find X9 was recently spotted on the BIS website
  • The company will launch the phones in new colourways
Oppo Find X9 series, comprising the standard Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro, will be unveiled on October 16 by the Chinese smartphone maker. Ahead of its much-anticipated launch, a tipster has reportedly revealed key specifications of the Oppo Find X9. The phone is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, coupled with a 7,025mAh battery. This leak comes days after a company executive shared a few images of the upcoming smartphones, along with a few specifications, hinting at what the upcoming handsets might offer.

Oppo Find X9 Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared the key specifications of an unspecified smartphone that will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Gizmochina reports that the features belong to the upcoming Oppo Find X9. The handset is rumoured to sport a 6.59-inch OLED flat display with 1.5K resolution, “R-angle” curve, and “ultra-narrow equilateral” bezels.

On the front, the Oppo Find X9 is tipped to carry a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The tipster also claims that it will feature a quad-rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT808 primary shooter, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide-angle lens, a Sony LYT600 periscope telephoto sensor with f/2.6 aperture, and a 2-megapixel “multi-spectral” lens.

The upcoming Oppo Find X9 could feature 80W wired fast charging support. On top of this, the smartphone might also support 50W wireless charging. It could be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security, too. It is said to have “IP66/IP68/IP69” ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset could be 7.99mm thick and weigh about 203g.

This comes days after the Oppo product manager Zhou Yibao revealed that the Find X9 will be equipped with a 7,025mAh battery, while the Oppo Find X9 Pro model will pack a 7,500mAh battery. Moreover, the Oppo Find X9 is claimed to sport the “first-ever 1-nit All-Scenes 1 nit Eye Protection Screen" (translated from Chinese).

The soon-to-be-unveiled phone series is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip. It will run on the Android 16-based ColorOS 16, and will carry a 200-megapixel (f/2.1) periscope telephoto rear camera with a 70mm focal length.

The company executive also shared the images of the upcoming Oppo Find X9 series. The phone was shown with a Hasselblad-branded quad-rear camera unit, coupled with an LED flash, housed inside a square camera module.

These images suggest that the handset could feature a metallic frame and a flat back panel. The power button and volume control buttons appear on the right side of the handset. The Pro and the standard will feature a similar design.

Additionally, the company has already confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 will be offered in Velvet Titanium, Frost White, and Mist Black colourways, and the Find X9 Pro will be sold in Velvet Titanium and Frost White colour options (translated from Chinese).

The Oppo Find X9 lineup is scheduled to debut in China on October 16. Recently, the standard Oppo Find X9 was reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number CPH2791, hinting at its imminent India launch.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 design, Oppo Find X9 Pro specifications, Oppo Find X9 Specifications, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Launch in China in October; 'Sand Dune' Colourway, Design Features Teased

