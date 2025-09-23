Oppo Find X9 series will be unveiled in October in China. The lineup will comprise the standard Oppo Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro. These smartphones are confirmed to be equipped with the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. A few alleged renders of the lineup had recently leaked online, suggesting its front design. Now, an Oppo product manager has shared the images of the phones online, revealing the rear design. The executive has also announced that the upcoming flagship series will come in five new colourways.

Oppo Find X9 Series Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, Oppo product manager Zhou Yibao has officially shared the images of the company's soon-to-be-unveiled Oppo Find X9 series. The handset is shown with a Hasselblad-branded quad-rear camera setup, along with an LED flash, housed inside a square camera island. The phone appears with a metallic frame and a flat back panel. The power button and volume control buttons will be placed on the right side of the handset. The Pro and the standard will feature a similar design.

Yibao also said that the Oppo Find X9 will be available in Velvet Titanium, Frost White, and Mist Black colour options, while the Find X9 Pro will be offered in Velvet Titanium and Frost White (translated from Chinese).

He added that the Oppo Find X9 series will boast a battery bigger than 7,000mAh, while being lightweight. The standard Oppo Find X9 is confirmed to arrive with a 7,025mAh battery, and the Find X9 Pro model will be equipped with a 7,500mAh battery.

The display of the Oppo Find X9 lineup is also claimed to offer the “first-ever 1-nit All-Scenes 1 nit Bright Eye Protection Screen". It will also feature “narrowest” bezels. It will also come with an “ultra-large arc frame design”, Yibao said.

This comes soon after the company officially announced that the Oppo Find X9 series will debut in China on October 16. The smartphones in the lineup are confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and will run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. It will carry a 200-megapixel (f/2.1) periscope telephoto camera on the back with a 70mm focal length.