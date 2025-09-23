Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X9 Series Design, Colourways and Hasselblad Tuned Cameras Revealed Ahead of October Launch

Oppo Find X9 Series Design, Colourways and Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Revealed Ahead of October Launch

Oppo Find X9 is scheduled to debut in China in the middle of October.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 September 2025 11:34 IST
Oppo Find X9 Series Design, Colourways and Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Revealed Ahead of October Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo's Zhou Yibao

Oppo Find X9 series will feature a Hasselblad-tuned quad-rear camera setup

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 is set to launch in October
  • Oppo Find X9 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
  • The phone might carry a quad rear camera unit
Advertisement

Oppo Find X9 series will be unveiled in October in China. The lineup will comprise the standard Oppo Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro. These smartphones are confirmed to be equipped with the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. A few alleged renders of the lineup had recently leaked online, suggesting its front design. Now, an Oppo product manager has shared the images of the phones online, revealing the rear design. The executive has also announced that the upcoming flagship series will come in five new colourways.

Oppo Find X9 Series Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, Oppo product manager Zhou Yibao has officially shared the images of the company's soon-to-be-unveiled Oppo Find X9 series. The handset is shown with a Hasselblad-branded quad-rear camera setup, along with an LED flash, housed inside a square camera island. The phone appears with a metallic frame and a flat back panel. The power button and volume control buttons will be placed on the right side of the handset. The Pro and the standard will feature a similar design.

Yibao also said that the Oppo Find X9 will be available in Velvet Titanium, Frost White, and Mist Black colour options, while the Find X9 Pro will be offered in Velvet Titanium and Frost White (translated from Chinese).

He added that the Oppo Find X9 series will boast a battery bigger than 7,000mAh, while being lightweight. The standard Oppo Find X9 is confirmed to arrive with a 7,025mAh battery, and the Find X9 Pro model will be equipped with a 7,500mAh battery.

The display of the Oppo Find X9 lineup is also claimed to offer the “first-ever 1-nit All-Scenes 1 nit Bright Eye Protection Screen". It will also feature “narrowest” bezels. It will also come with an “ultra-large arc frame design”, Yibao said.

This comes soon after the company officially announced that the Oppo Find X9 series will debut in China on October 16. The smartphones in the lineup are confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and will run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. It will carry a 200-megapixel (f/2.1) periscope telephoto camera on the back with a 70mm focal length.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 design, Oppo Find X9 Pro specifications, Oppo Find X9 Specifications, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2025 Brings Festive Deals With Discounts on Smartphones, Tablets, and Appliances in India

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9 Series Design, Colourways and Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Revealed Ahead of October Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro: Amazon, Flipkart Deals Compared
  2. Amazon Great Sale 2025 Live Updates: Deals on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and More
  3. iQOO 15 Design Revealed; Could Come in These New Colourways
  4. Nothing Ear Open Goes on Sale in India During Flipkart's Sale at This Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Gets Android 16-Based One UI 8: Here's How to Update
  6. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Mute 'Everyone' Mentions in Group Conversations
  7. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Confirmed to Support Zeiss 2.35x Teleconverter
  8. Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2025 Offers Big Discounts on Phones, Appliances, More
  9. Motorola's Festive Bet: Value Over Gimmicks
  10. Best Deals on Tablets in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Reveal Details Maps, Modes and Beta Content
  2. Perplexity Email Assistant With Agentic Capabilities Rolls Out to Max Subscribers
  3. Oppo Find X9 Series Design, Colourways and Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Revealed Ahead of October Launch
  4. Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2025 Brings Festive Deals With Discounts on Smartphones, Tablets, and Appliances in India
  5. Vivo X300, X300 Pro to Support Zeiss 2.35x Telephoto Converter Just Like the Vivo X200 Ultra
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) to Reportedly Launch Smart Link Protection to Protect Users from Fraudulent Links
  7. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Feature Which Lets Users Mute ‘Everyone’ Mentions in Group Chats
  8. Nothing Ear Open Goes on Sale in India During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Offers on TWS Earphones and Headphones
  10. Sony Launches 'Festive Sale', Slashes PS5 Price in India by Rs. 5,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »