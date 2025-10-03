Oppo Find X9 series is set to be unveiled in China on October 16. The company has already teased several specifications of the handsets in the lineup, along with their design. The Oppo Find X9 series comprises the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, the lineup has now been spotted on certification websites in India and Thailand with the model numbers CPH2797 and CPH2791. An upcoming Oppo phone was recently listed on a certification website with the model number believed to pertain to the Oppo Find X9 Pro.

Oppo Find X9 Series Thailand's NBTC and India's BIS Websites

The upcoming flagship Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro have been on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database and NBTC certification website (via @ZionsAnvin) in Thailand, with the model numbers CPH2797 and CPH2791, respectively. This signals that the two handsets might debut in the two countries soon. The Oppo Find X9 lineup will be unveiled by the Chinese tech firm on October 16.

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro have been spotted on BIS with model numbers CPH2797 and CPH2791

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ BIS India

However, this is not the first time that an Oppo Find X9 series phone has been spotted on the BIS database. Recently, the handset with the model number CPH2791 was found listed on the certification website in India.

This model number was previously believed to be the standard Oppo Find X9. However, the new developments suggest that the listing was for the Oppo Find X9 Pro, and the standard model has now been listed on India's BIS to get certified, too.

The company has already confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 will be available in Velvet Titanium, Frost White, and Mist Black colourways, while the Find X9 Pro will be offered in Velvet Titanium and Frost White colour options (translated from Chinese). The handsets will be powered by the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with the Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

Oppo's upcoming flagship Find X9 series will also carry a 200-megapixel (f/2.1) periscope telephoto rear camera with a 70mm focal length. Previous reports indicate that the standard model could sport a 6.59-inch OLED flat display with 1.5K resolution, “R-angle” curve, and “ultra-narrow equilateral” bezels.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Find X9 will reportedly feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Meanwhile, it might carry a 50-megapixel Sony LYT808 primary rear camera, accompanied by a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide-angle lens, a Sony LYT600 periscope telephoto sensor with f/2.6 aperture, and a 2-megapixel “multi-spectral” lens.