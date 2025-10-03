Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India, Thailand as Handsets Surface on Certification Websites

Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India, Thailand as Handsets Surface on Certification Websites

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will launch in China on October 16.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2025 16:42 IST
Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India, Thailand as Handsets Surface on Certification Websites

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 Pro will feature a quad-rear camera setup

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 could have the model number CPH2797
  • Oppo Find X9 series will be powered by a Dimensity 9500 SoC
  • The phone could carry a Hasselblad-tuned camera unit
Advertisement

Oppo Find X9 series is set to be unveiled in China on October 16. The company has already teased several specifications of the handsets in the lineup, along with their design. The Oppo Find X9 series comprises the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, the lineup has now been spotted on certification websites in India and Thailand with the model numbers CPH2797 and CPH2791. An upcoming Oppo phone was recently listed on a certification website with the model number believed to pertain to the Oppo Find X9 Pro.

Oppo Find X9 Series Thailand's NBTC and India's BIS Websites

The upcoming flagship Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro have been on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database and NBTC certification website (via @ZionsAnvin) in Thailand, with the model numbers CPH2797 and CPH2791, respectively. This signals that the two handsets might debut in the two countries soon. The Oppo Find X9 lineup will be unveiled by the Chinese tech firm on October 16.

oppo find x9 series bis inline Oppo Find X9

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro have been spotted on BIS with model numbers CPH2797 and CPH2791
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ BIS India

 

However, this is not the first time that an Oppo Find X9 series phone has been spotted on the BIS database. Recently, the handset with the model number CPH2791 was found listed on the certification website in India.

This model number was previously believed to be the standard Oppo Find X9. However, the new developments suggest that the listing was for the Oppo Find X9 Pro, and the standard model has now been listed on India's BIS to get certified, too.

The company has already confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 will be available in Velvet Titanium, Frost White, and Mist Black colourways, while the Find X9 Pro will be offered in Velvet Titanium and Frost White colour options (translated from Chinese). The handsets will be powered by the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with the Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

Oppo's upcoming flagship Find X9 series will also carry a 200-megapixel (f/2.1) periscope telephoto rear camera with a 70mm focal length. Previous reports indicate that the standard model could sport a 6.59-inch OLED flat display with 1.5K resolution, “R-angle” curve, and “ultra-narrow equilateral” bezels.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Find X9 will reportedly feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Meanwhile, it might carry a 50-megapixel Sony LYT808 primary rear camera, accompanied by a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide-angle lens, a Sony LYT600 periscope telephoto sensor with f/2.6 aperture, and a 2-megapixel “multi-spectral” lens.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 design, Oppo Find X9 Pro specifications, Oppo Find X9 Specifications, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart Home Devices

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India, Thailand as Handsets Surface on Certification Websites
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Finally Launches Voice Over Wi-Fi for Improved Calling in These Circles
  2. Flipkart's Festive Dhamaka Sale Will Start Soon With These Deals
  3. iQOO 15 Will Debut With IP68+IP69 Rating, Faster Fingerprint Scanner
  4. Best Deals on Smart Home Devices During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  5. Vivo X300 Series Surfaces on Certification Sites; Battery Details Leaked
  6. Lava Agni 4 to India Launch Timeline, Design Teased Ahead of Debut
  7. iQOO 15, Vivo X300 Pro Listed on Malaysian Certification Site
  8. Flipkart Billion Days: Upgrade Your Home with Premium Soundbars and Smart Locks
  9. Xbox Game Pass Gets Price Hike: Here's How Much New Plans Cost in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Battery Specifications Leaked; Vivo X300 FE Listed on EEC Certification Site
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India, Thailand as Handsets Surface on Certification Websites
  3. iPhone 17 Series Reportedly Witnessing Strong Demand, but the iPhone Air Lags Behind
  4. BSNL Finally Launches VoWiFi Service in West, South Zone Circles; 4G Services Rolled Out in Mumbai
  5. Instagram, Facebook Will Soon Start Showing You Ads, Content Based on Your Meta AI Interactions
  6. OpenAI vs Elon Musk: Company Alleges Lawsuit is a 'Harassment Tactic'
  7. Microsoft Hikes Xbox Game Pass Pricing, Introduces 'Upgraded' Plans: Check New Prices in India
  8. Perplexity’s AI-Powered Comet Browser Is Now Available to All Users for Free
  9. Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 With iPhone 16 Pro Under Rs. 90,000 to Begin Soon
  10. Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15 Reportedly Listed on SIRIM Certification Site Ahead of Imminent Global Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »