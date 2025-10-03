Amazon Great Indian Festival sale offers discounts on smart home devices
Deals include smart bulbs, smart switches, and smart locks
Customers can avail of extra 10 percent discount with SBI Bank cards
Advertisement
The last few years have seen huge growth in the IoT and home technology space in India. However, upgrading to a smart home can still be quite expensive, especially if you are starting from scratch. Fortunately, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is underway, offering lucrative discounts on a wide range of products across various categories. Popular smart home devices, including smart bulbs, door locks, switches, and Alexa-enabled devices, are available for considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. Thus, it presents a good opportunity to purchase the smart home device from your wishlist with discounts and other offers.
Customers who are looking for smart plugs can take a look at the Tapo P110 16A Wi-Fi Smart Plug. It is meant for large appliances such as ACs and refrigerators, and offers Wi-Fi connectivity and energy monitoring features. It is currently selling for Rs. 699 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, down from its list price of Rs. 1,699.
Meanwhile, those looking for security solutions can purchase the Godrej Smart Lock. It is listed for Rs. 5,489, against its MRP of Rs. 11,999.
Beyond the traditional platform-side discounts offered by Amazon, shoppers can also find multiple additional discounts to further lower the cost of products. Those using SBI credit cards for their purchases can avail of a 10 percent instant discount. Individuals can also take advantage of no-cost EMI offers to bring home the smart home device without paying its full price upfront. On select products, Amazon is offering a five percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Card transactions.
With the offers out of the way, let's take a look at the best deals on smart home devices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
...More