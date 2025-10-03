The last few years have seen huge growth in the IoT and home technology space in India. However, upgrading to a smart home can still be quite expensive, especially if you are starting from scratch. Fortunately, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is underway, offering lucrative discounts on a wide range of products across various categories. Popular smart home devices, including smart bulbs, door locks, switches, and Alexa-enabled devices, are available for considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. Thus, it presents a good opportunity to purchase the smart home device from your wishlist with discounts and other offers.

Customers who are looking for smart plugs can take a look at the Tapo P110 16A Wi-Fi Smart Plug. It is meant for large appliances such as ACs and refrigerators, and offers Wi-Fi connectivity and energy monitoring features. It is currently selling for Rs. 699 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, down from its list price of Rs. 1,699.

Meanwhile, those looking for security solutions can purchase the Godrej Smart Lock. It is listed for Rs. 5,489, against its MRP of Rs. 11,999.

Deals on Smart Home Devices During Amazon Sale

Beyond the traditional platform-side discounts offered by Amazon, shoppers can also find multiple additional discounts to further lower the cost of products. Those using SBI credit cards for their purchases can avail of a 10 percent instant discount. Individuals can also take advantage of no-cost EMI offers to bring home the smart home device without paying its full price upfront. On select products, Amazon is offering a five percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Card transactions.

With the offers out of the way, let's take a look at the best deals on smart home devices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Godrej Smart Lock Rs. 11,999 Rs. 5,489 Buy Here Tapo P110 16A Wi-Fi Smart Plug Rs. 1,699 Rs. 699 Buy Here Crompton Immensa 9W Bluetooth Enabled Smart Bulb Rs. 999 Rs. 249 Buy Here TP-Link AC750 Wifi Range Extender Rs. 5,499 Rs. 1,599 Buy Here Tapo C200 Wi-Fi Security Camera Rs. 3,299 Rs. 1,299 Buy Here Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Rs. 5,499 Rs. 4,499 Buy Here Wipro B22 12.5W Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb Rs. 2,590 Rs. 599 Buy Here

