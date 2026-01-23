Technology News
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Leak Hints at Retro Dual-Tone Design, Quad Rear Camera Setup

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra's primary rear camera is said to feature a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 January 2026 11:30 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Leak Hints at Retro Dual-Tone Design, Quad Rear Camera Setup

Oppo Find X8 Ultra (pictured) sports a Hasselblad-backed quad-camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra may feature two rear telephoto cameras
  • The handset is expected to include a 50-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Oppo Find X9 Ultra could come with a 300mm telephoto extender
Oppo is preparing to expand its premium smartphone lineup with the upcoming Find X9 Ultra. According to a new report, the purported Find X9 Ultra model will take a noticeably different approach compared to typical glass-backed flagships. The phone is expected to combine a distinctive visual identity with a strong focus on camera performance, display quality, and battery capacity. The handset is expected to launch in China in early Q2. A global launch, including India, is likely later in the year.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Design, Specifications (Expected)

According to a Smartprix report, citing tipster Yogesh Brar, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will feature a retro-inspired and rugged design. Oppo is expected to offer multiple finishes, including a standard all-glass variant. The highlight, however, will be a flagship version that blends glass, metal, and faux leather materials.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to launch in at least three colour options, including black, orange, and brown. The latter is expected to offer an earthy dual-tone finish with contrasting textures, which are expected to give the device a point-and-shoot camera-like appearance. The report notes that while the overall design seen in the renders is accurate, final textures and colour shades may vary slightly at launch.

The main rear camera of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is tipped to use a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 sensor with a 1/1.12-inch size and an f/1.5 aperture. This will likely be paired with a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultra-wide shooter. The phone is also expected to feature a dual telephoto setup, including a 200-megapixel OmniVision sensor with 3X optical zoom and an f/2.2 aperture, alongside a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor offering 10X optical zoom. It may be accompanied by a 300mm telephoto extender, enabling up to 13.2X optical zoom. At the front, the handset may house a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Leaked details also suggest a large 6.82-inch 2K flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. The phone is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. On the software side, it is likely to ship with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. Battery capacity is another key highlight, with rumours suggesting a 7,300mAh battery supported by fast wired and wireless charging.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch Timeline, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Design, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera, Oppo, Oppo Find X9 Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
