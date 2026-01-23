Vivo V60 was launched in August last year, featuring a triple rear camera unit and a 6,500mAh battery. Now, Vivo appears to be gearing up to launch the Vivo V70 as a possible successor. Ahead of the formal announcement, the upcoming Vivo V series smartphone has been assigned an EU Energy Label. The listing reveals the battery capacity and water and dust resistance rating of the Vivo V70. The Vivo V70 is expected to come with a Snapdragon chipset and a Zeiss-branded camera setup. It is said to launch in India next month.

Vivo V70 Battery Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming Vivo V70 with model identifier V2538 has been assigned a EU Energy Label. The listing reveals it will pack a 6,320mAh battery, which Vivo is likely to market as 6,500mAh. The platform indicates that the battery will last 900 cycles before it reaches 80 per cent of its initial capacity.

Vivo V70

Photo Credit: Eprel.ec

The listing also indicates 55W wired charging and an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. On a scale of A to E, the handset has a C rating in repairability. The device will receive a minimum guaranteed availability of operating system security updates, corrective updates, and functionality updates for a period of five years.

For comparison, the Vivo V60 carries a 6,500mAh cell with 90W wired fast charging support and IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Rumours about the Vivo V70 have been swirling around for a while now. It is said to go official in mid-February alongside the Vivo V70 Elite. The smartphone was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website and Geekbench earlier with model number V2538. It is likely to come with Zeiss optics, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, 8GB of RAM and Android 16. The handset is likely to be priced around Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 45,000.

As mentioned, the Vivo V60 was released in India in August 2025 with a price tag of Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The existing model features a 6.77-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. The phone has up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The Vivo V60 has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens. It has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.