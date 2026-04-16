Oppo Find X9 Ultra is scheduled to launch in China and other global markets next week, alongside the Oppo Find X9s and the Oppo Find X9s Pro. The handset will arrive as the tech firm's latest flagship smartphone. Leading up to its unveiling, the company has teased various details about the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra, including its design. Now, the phone is available for pre-order via the company's online store in China. The listing of the new Ultra model also reveals RAM and storage configurations, along with the names of its colour options. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is confirmed to be offered in three shades.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Storage Options, Colourways Revealed

The Chinese smartphone maker has now listed the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra on its website in China, confirming the storage variants and the names of the colour options of the handset. Moreover, the soon-to-be-launched flagship phone is now available for pre-order in the country via the Oppo China online store. The listing reveals that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be offered in three colour options, which will be marketed as Polar Glaciers, Rongsha Canyon, and Tundra (translated from Chinese).

On top of this, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will also be available for purchase in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations. The company's website also confirms that the top-of-the-line model, featuring 1TB of onboard storage, will be the only variant to support satellite communication. Oppo will also sell a Hasselblad Master Set (translated from Chinese) bundle for the new Find X9 series phone, which is expected to cost more than the standard pack. However, it is worth noting that these details are for the Chinese variant of the phone, and its global counterpart might ship in different storage variants.

We already know that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be launched in China and other global markets on April 21, along with two more Oppo Find X9 series smartphones. The flagship handset is shown to be equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera unit and an LED flash, placed inside a circular camera module. The phone is confirmed to also feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, featuring a 1-inch sensor.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will also boast a 200-megapixel 3x Super Portrait telephoto camera on the back, along with a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter offering 10x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, which is claimed to capture 56 percent more light. On the front, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will feature another 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.