Oppo K12x 5G Feather Pink Colour Variant Launched in India Ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Oppo K12x 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 September 2024 17:07 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K12x 5G was launched in Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet colours in July

Highlights
  • Oppo K12x 5G ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14
  • It comes with a MIL-STD-810H certification
  • Oppo K12x 5G has a dual rear camera unit
Oppo K12x 5G can be soon purchased in a new pink colour option in India through Flipkart. The new colour option arrives nearly two months after the launch of the handset and it will be exclusively available during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 which is scheduled to begin on September 26. The Oppo K12x 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and has military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability. It has an IP54-rated build.

Oppo K12x 5G Price in India

Oppo unveiled a new Feather Pink-colour variant of Oppo K12x 5G ahead of Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale. The new colour option is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage mode, but it can be purchased for a discounted price tag of Rs. 10,999 during the Big Billion Days Sale that is scheduled to take place from September 27 to October 6. Flipkart Plus customers will get access to the sale on September 26.

The new colour option will sit alongside the Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet shades that have already been available in India since the phone's launch in July.

Oppo K12x 5G Specifications

The Oppo K12x 5G ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and sports a 6.67-inch HD+(720x1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For optics, the Oppo K12x 5G has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 32-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel sensor. It has MIL-STD-810H certification and an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It features a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
