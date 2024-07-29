Oppo K12x 5G was launched in India on Monday. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone is claimed to be the first in its segment to come with a military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification which suggests that it has a 360-degree damage-proof armour body. It also supports Splash Touch technology that supports using the phone with wet hands. The handset also sports an IP54-rated and a 7.68mm slim build.

Oppo K12x 5G Price in India, Offers, Availability

The Oppo K12x 5G starts in India at Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. The phone will be available for purchase starting August 2 via Flipkart and the Oppo India e-store.

Oppo will offer buyers a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on transactions via select banks and a no-cost EMI option for up to three months. These offers will be valid only on August 2. The handset comes in two colour options — Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet.

Oppo K12x 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo K12x 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (1,604 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000nits peak brightness level and dual-reinforced Panda Glass protection. It also supports Splash Touch technology, which is claimed to let users operate the phone even with wet hands. The phone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

For optics, the Oppo K12x 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit which includes a 32-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor. The handset also comes with a MIL-STD-810H certification and an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Oppo has packed a 5,100mAh battery into the Oppo K12x 5G with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging. The phone also supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS and USB Type-C connectivity as well as a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 76.14 x 165.79 x 7.68mm in size and weighs 186g.

