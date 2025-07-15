Oppo recently started posting promotional banners for its upcoming K13 Turbo series handsets on a Chinese social media platform. In one such post, the company confirmed a few days ago that its latest offering in the K-series smartphone range is going to launch on July 21 in China. It also confirmed that there will be at least two smartphones in the series - the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro. Now, ahead of its launch, Oppo has revealed the rear design of the handset, along with colourways in which the handsets will be launched.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series design, colours

In a number of promotional posts on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo, Oppo has revealed the back design and the colours in which the company will launch its upcoming K13 Turbo series smartphones. In one such post, the handset can be seen with a rear-dual camera setup with a turbo fan placed under the primary lens. The LED flash seems to have been placed under the secondary shooter which is placed on the side of the camera island.

While the primary camera and the turbo fan have been placed on the top-left corner of the back panel, inside a pill-shaped camera island, the secondary lens and the LED flash have been placed on the right of the camera island inside a flushed pill-shaped module. However, the camera specifications of the Oppo K13 Turbo series smartphones are yet to be unveiled. Additionally, the Oppo branding appears on the bottom-left corner of the back panel.

The promo post also shows that the upcoming Oppo K13 Turbo handsets will get an exhaust outlet on the left, placed on top of the power and volume control button. At the top, the handset appears to house a microphone. Moreover, the sides of the handset seem to have a brushed metallic finish. The Oppo K13 Turbo series will run on ColorOS, the promo post revealed.

Another post on Weibo, made by Oppo, reveals that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will offer the handsets in four colourways - Blue, Silver, Purple, and Neon Green.

On top of this, Oppo has also confirmed that it will also launch an additional 27W cooling fan that can be magnetically attached to the back of the K13 Turbo series with the help of a protective case. The phones, which are going to launch on July 21 in China with an in-built turbo cooling fan, will primarily target gamers.

It is important to note that the above information has been machine translated to English from Chinese with the help of Google Translate.

Oppo K13 Turbo series specifications (expected)

Recently, an Oppo K13 Turbo series smartphone was reportedly listed on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the model number PLE110. The handset scored 2176 in single-core performance and 6618 in multi-core performance. It was spotted running on Android 15, and was tested with a ARM ARMv8 octa-core SoC paired with 16GB RAM.

The key specifications of the Oppo K13 Turbo series smartphones have also been leaked online in the past. The Oppo K13 Turbo series smartphones could sport 6.8-inch LTPS displays with 1.5K resolution. The Oppo K13 Turbo is tipped to use a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC, while the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro might launch with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The dual rear camera setup will reportedly feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, both handsets are expected to get a 16-megapixel selfie camera.