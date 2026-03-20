Oppo K14 5G was launched in India earlier this week as the second model in the Chinese tech firm's K14 lineup. The smartphone is now on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's online store, Oppo announced on Friday. The handset is offered in three colour options and three storage configurations. The new Oppo K14 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery, paired with a MediaTek Dimensity 6000-series chipset. It also features a 6.75-inch 120 LCD screen.

Oppo K14 5G Price in India, Bank Offers

Oppo K14 5G price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configurations. Meanwhile, the higher-end option, featuring 6GB of RAM and 256GB storage, costs Rs. 19,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line 8GB+256GB configuration is priced at Rs. 21,999.

The company is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 with select HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI cards. Customers can also purchase the Oppo K14 5G with interest-free EMI options of up to three months.

Oppo's new handset is currently on sale in India via Flipkart and the Oppo India online store. It is available in Icy Blue, Prism Violet, and Prism White colourways.

Oppo K14 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo K14 5G is a dual SIM handset that supports two nano SIMs. It runs on Oppo's ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15. The phone sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD touchscreen, which delivers up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 240Hz of touch sampling rate, 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 100 percent sRGB coverage, 16.7 million colours, up to 1,125 nits peak brightness, and 256 ppi pixel density.

An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, powers the new Oppo K14 5G. The handset also features up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The company claims that the phone ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance

In the camera department, the Oppo K14 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter with autofocus. It also features a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome camera with an 89-degree field of view. On the front, the Oppo K series handset sports an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/60 fps.

The Oppo K14 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. It measures 166.6x78.5x8.6mm and weighs about 216g.

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