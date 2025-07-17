Technology News
English Edition
iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max to Feature Scratch-Resistant, Anti-Reflective Display Coating: Report

Apple currently uses a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating with Ceramic Shield glass on the iPhone.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 July 2025 13:03 IST
iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max to Feature Scratch-Resistant, Anti-Reflective Display Coating: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17 is expected to come with an aluminium frame

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 series is likely to launch in September
  • The anti-reflective display layer is likely to offer better durability
  • Apple uses anti-reflective coating on iPads and MacBooks
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 models could get a new coating on the display, a new report suggests. The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in the second week of September. While the possible launch timeline is weeks away, leaks about the lineup are flooding on internet. The report suggests that the new display coating could be exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. Notably, the current iPhone models boast a Ceramic Shield glass with a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating.

iPhone 17 Pro Series Might Get Upgraded Display Technology

MacRumors, citing an anonymous source, reports that Apple suppliers have achieved strong production yields for a new anti-reflective glass, making it viable for mass production. The scratch-resistant and anti-reflective display technology is said to be featured on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The base iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Air might lack this feature, and they could stick with the current Ceramic Shield.

The anti-reflective display layer is likely to offer enhanced durability than the current Ceramic Shield. We had heard rumours about this anti-reflective glass back in March. However, in April, anonymous sources had claimed that Apple scrapped plans to add scratch-resistant anti-reflective display coating to iPhone 17 Pro models due to production issues.

Current iPhone models have a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating and Ceramic Shield, but they lack an anti-reflective layer. Apple uses anti-reflective layers on its iPads and MacBooks. Apple's rival Samsung uses Gorilla Glass Armor with anti-reflective properties for its flagship phones.

The latest iPhone 17 lineup will reportedly be announced between September 8 and September 12. The iPhone 17 Air is said to come with a Titanium frame, while the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models could use an Aluminium frame. The vanilla models are expected to get Apple's A19 SoC, while the Pro models are said to be powered by the A19 Pro chip. Apple could pack 8GB RAM in the base models and 12GB RAM in the Pro models.

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Series, iPhone 17, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max to Feature Scratch-Resistant, Anti-Reflective Display Coating: Report
