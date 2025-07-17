Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 models could get a new coating on the display, a new report suggests. The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in the second week of September. While the possible launch timeline is weeks away, leaks about the lineup are flooding on internet. The report suggests that the new display coating could be exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. Notably, the current iPhone models boast a Ceramic Shield glass with a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating.

iPhone 17 Pro Series Might Get Upgraded Display Technology

MacRumors, citing an anonymous source, reports that Apple suppliers have achieved strong production yields for a new anti-reflective glass, making it viable for mass production. The scratch-resistant and anti-reflective display technology is said to be featured on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The base iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Air might lack this feature, and they could stick with the current Ceramic Shield.

The anti-reflective display layer is likely to offer enhanced durability than the current Ceramic Shield. We had heard rumours about this anti-reflective glass back in March. However, in April, anonymous sources had claimed that Apple scrapped plans to add scratch-resistant anti-reflective display coating to iPhone 17 Pro models due to production issues.

Current iPhone models have a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating and Ceramic Shield, but they lack an anti-reflective layer. Apple uses anti-reflective layers on its iPads and MacBooks. Apple's rival Samsung uses Gorilla Glass Armor with anti-reflective properties for its flagship phones.

The latest iPhone 17 lineup will reportedly be announced between September 8 and September 12. The iPhone 17 Air is said to come with a Titanium frame, while the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models could use an Aluminium frame. The vanilla models are expected to get Apple's A19 SoC, while the Pro models are said to be powered by the A19 Pro chip. Apple could pack 8GB RAM in the base models and 12GB RAM in the Pro models.