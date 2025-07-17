Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Phone 3 Said to Have a Sturdy, Repairable Build; Teardown Video Suggests

Nothing Phone 3 recently underwent a YouTube context creator’s durability test, and the phone seems to have passed it with flying colours.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 July 2025 12:46 IST
Nothing Phone 3 Said to Have a Sturdy, Repairable Build; Teardown Video Suggests

Nothing Phone 3 features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3 was launched on July 1
  • Nothing Phone 3 was being criticised for its new design
  • The phone has been unveiled in India with a 5,500mAh battery
Advertisement

Carl Pei-led Nothing, recently unveiled its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3. The company, which is known for offering mid-range smartphones, started receiving flak for the phone's pricing and its polarising design. However, there seems to be some good news coming in for the UK-based smartphone manufacturer. A YouTube content creator, known for his teardown videos, has put the Nothing Phone 3's durability to the test while performing a teardown, and it seems that the handset has done pretty well.

Nothing Phone 3 Durability Test

YouTube content creator, Zack Nelson (@JerryRigEverything), in his latest video performed a teardown of the Nothing Phone 3. During the teardown, Nelson performed several durability tests on Nothing's latest offering. The tests included putting a lighter's flame on the display, bending the phone to test its structural integrity, scratching the display, scratching the aluminium frame and the glass back with a knife etc.

Nothing Phone 3 gets Gorilla Glass 7i protection for the display. While the touchscreen started showing scratch marks at Moh's hardness scale level 6, at level 7, Nelson was able to put deeper scratches on the display. This means that the Gorilla Glass 7i might protect the phone's screen from getting scratched by keys and coins, but it might not prevent scratches from knives or steel nails.

However, the highlight of the video was the bend test. In the video, Nelson applied pressure at the front and the back of the phone with his hands, during which the phone did not visibly flex. He confirmed this saying that “surprisingly, even with the added antenna lines” on the Nothing Phone 3's aluminium frame, the phone did not “bend at all”. This indicates that it is a well built handset that offers good structural integrity.

During the burn test, the 6.67-inch display of the Nothing Phone 3 got damaged, and it was unable to recover to its original state even after cooling off. Overall, Nelson said, the phone was able to pass his durability test.

Nothing Phone 3 Teardown

After the durability test, Nelson proceeded with the teardown. He took off the back panel of the Nothing Phone 3, which revealed that the rear camera bumps are integrated into the transparent glass. The cover of the touch capacitive button that is used for controlling Glyph Matrix is also part of the rear glass. Under the Gorilla Glass Victus protected-glass, the phone has a panel covering the internals of the phone. Additionally, the teardown shows that the red recording indicator at the back, is actually a white LED light that is covered by a red-coloured film.

Interestingly, Nelson's video reveals that the rear wireless charging copper coils on the Nothing Phone 3 are not coiling around in a symmetrical circle, seemingly making room for Glyph Matrix's rear touch capacitive button.

To refresh your memory, Nothing Phone 3 was launched in India on July 1 with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM. The phone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) resolution, 460ppi pixel density, HDR10+ support, and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. For cameras, it gets a triple camera setup at the back, with three 50-megapixel shooters. At the front, it features a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The Indian variant of the Phone 3 packs a 5,500mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support.

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy design
  • The new Glyph Interface is fun to use
  • Primary camera is fantastic
  • Decent everyday performance
  • IP68 rating
  • Good battery backup
  • Bad
  • Doesn't come cheap
  • No charger in the box
  • Periscope and ultra-wide camera performance inconsistent
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3 review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3 teardown, Nothing Phone 3 Specifications, Nothing Phone 3 durability test
Airtel Collaborates With Perplexity to Offer 12-Month Free Pro Access to All Users

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3 Said to Have a Sturdy, Repairable Build; Teardown Video Suggests
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Offers Free Year-Long Perplexity Pro Subscription to All Users
  2. Vivo V60 Tipped to Launch in India in August With OriginOS
  3. TCL C72K QD MiniâLED TV Launched in India With 144Hz Refresh Rate
  4. iPhone 17 Series Could Be Available in These Colour Options
  5. Acer Swift Lite 14 AI PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU Debuts in India
  6. Realme 15 5G Specifications Teased; Camera, Display Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Expands Same Day Repair Service for Pixel Phones, Watch and Buds to 21 Cities in India
  2. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max to Feature Scratch-Resistant, Anti-Reflective Display Coating: Report
  3. Nothing Phone 3 Said to Have a Sturdy, Repairable Build; Teardown Video Suggests
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3 Adds Four New Vehicles, AutoDrive Feature and On-Demand Self-Driving Delamain Cabs
  5. Airtel Collaborates With Perplexity to Offer 12-Month Free Pro Access to All Users
  6. Apple News+ Adds Emoji Game for Subscribers Ahead of World Emoji Day
  7. iPhone 17 Series Colour Options Leaked; Base Model Said to Be Offered in Six Colours
  8. iPhone Models With China-Made Displays Reportedly Face Ban in the US; Apple Says ‘No Effect’ on Products
  9. Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Event Reportedly Set for August 20: What to Expect
  10. Vivo V60 India Launch Date Tipped; Said to Be First Global Model to Arrive With OriginOS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »