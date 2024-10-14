Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G was unveiled in China last month with MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC under the hood. The launch of Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G seems to be around the corner as the handset has bagged certification from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. The listing shows key specifications of the Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G including RAM and storage options. It is listed to feature a 6.67-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery.

The listing on the US FCC site, spotted by 91Mobiles, carries a test report of a Xiaomi phone with model number 24116RACCG. This has so far been associated with the Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G.

Screenshots of the listing show internal Antenna schematics of the Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G. It could feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution like its predecessor. It is said to come in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage options.

The listing suggests a 5,000mAh battery on the Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G. It appears to have dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE connectivity.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Specifications

The 5G version of Redmi Note 14 Pro was introduced in China in September last week with a starting price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000). It boasts a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) resolution display with up to 120Hz refresh 3,000nits peak brightness. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor with up to 12GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB storage.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main Sony LYT-600 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it carries a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It has an IP68-rated build and houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

