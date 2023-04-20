Poco's F5 5G has yet to see an official launch date in India. The phone has shown up in several leaks over the past few weeks. Recent leaks have also seen the device appear on various certification websites, hinting that its launch is imminent. Now, the phone has appeared on benchmarking website Geekbench, which, in addition to its scores, also reveals some key specifications. Also revealed, are some cryptic hints from the brand itself, which gave out details about the model and finishes, along with the phone's RAM and storage variants.

First spotted by PriceBaba, the Geekbench listing reveals a single-core score of 1,118 points and a multi-core score of 4,236 points using version 6. The phone with the model number ‘23049PCD8I', according to the source, appears to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, which was just announced last month, and is said to be the Indian variant of the Poco F5 5G. The SoC was derived based on the CPU and GPU details revealed in the Geekbench listing.

If this does turn out to be genuine, the Poco F5 5G could debut this new mobile platform in India, keeping it exclusive to the brand for a few months. The device tested also showed 8GB of RAM onboard and was running Android 13.

While Poco India is yet to reveal an official launch date or timeline, the brand has started teasing out some details. A recent tweet by Poco Country Head, Himanshu Tandon revealed an image with an aeroplane in it with the letters “F a 5 t” in the caption, hinting that we could be looking forward to the launch of the Poco F5 indeed. The same post also had random coloured blocks which appear like the registration marks in print media, which could vaguely hint at colour options of this device. Another poll held by the same source on the social media platform also led to the reveal of an upcoming device's variants. Tandon revealed in a separate tweet said that an upcoming device “will be launching 8+256 and 12+256 variants” only. One has to keep in mind that Poco is yet to reveal what the “upcoming product” is.

All eyes are on the Poco F5 5G, which will succeed the Poco F4 5G in India. A previous report has hinted that the smartphone is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo. If so, it may feature a 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz maximum screen refresh rate. The device is also expected to pack HDR10+ support.

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo was launched in China in the month of March. The device was priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,900) for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and was offered in Xinghai Blue, Carbon Black, Ice Feather White (translated) colour options and is also available in a special Harry Potter Edition. The device features a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera on the rear, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged using a 67W adapter.

