Poco F5 5G Appears on Geekbench Revealing Key Specifications as Details on Storage Variants Emerge: Report

The device listed is said to be the Indian variant of the Poco F5 5G

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 April 2023 12:56 IST
Poco F5 5G Appears on Geekbench Revealing Key Specifications as Details on Storage Variants Emerge: Report

The Poco F4 5G was launched in India last year with prices starting at Rs. 27,999

Highlights
  • The Poco F5 is expected to replace the mid-range Poco F4 5G in India
  • Geekbench listing reveals a recently announced Qualcomm SoC
  • The device is said to have three rear-facing cameras

Poco's F5 5G has yet to see an official launch date in India. The phone has shown up in several leaks over the past few weeks. Recent leaks have also seen the device appear on various certification websites, hinting that its launch is imminent. Now, the phone has appeared on benchmarking website Geekbench, which, in addition to its scores, also reveals some key specifications. Also revealed, are some cryptic hints from the brand itself, which gave out details about the model and finishes, along with the phone's RAM and storage variants.

First spotted by PriceBaba, the Geekbench listing reveals a single-core score of 1,118 points and a multi-core score of 4,236 points using version 6. The phone with the model number ‘23049PCD8I', according to the source, appears to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, which was just announced last month, and is said to be the Indian variant of the Poco F5 5G. The SoC was derived based on the CPU and GPU details revealed in the Geekbench listing.

If this does turn out to be genuine, the Poco F5 5G could debut this new mobile platform in India, keeping it exclusive to the brand for a few months. The device tested also showed 8GB of RAM onboard and was running Android 13.

While Poco India is yet to reveal an official launch date or timeline, the brand has started teasing out some details. A recent tweet by Poco Country Head, Himanshu Tandon revealed an image with an aeroplane in it with the letters “F a 5 t” in the caption, hinting that we could be looking forward to the launch of the Poco F5 indeed. The same post also had random coloured blocks which appear like the registration marks in print media, which could vaguely hint at colour options of this device. Another poll held by the same source on the social media platform also led to the reveal of an upcoming device's variants. Tandon revealed in a separate tweet said that an upcoming device “will be launching 8+256 and 12+256 variants” only. One has to keep in mind that Poco is yet to reveal what the “upcoming product” is.

All eyes are on the Poco F5 5G, which will succeed the Poco F4 5G in India. A previous report has hinted that the smartphone is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo. If so, it may feature a 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz maximum screen refresh rate. The device is also expected to pack HDR10+ support.

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo was launched in China in the month of March. The device was priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,900) for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and was offered in Xinghai Blue, Carbon Black, Ice Feather White (translated) colour options and is also available in a special Harry Potter Edition. The device features a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera on the rear, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged using a 67W adapter.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco, Poco F5 5G, Poco F5 5G Processor, Poco F5 5G Specifications, Poco F5 5G Variants
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Rolls Out Skin Temperature-Based Menstrual Cycle Tracking Support: Details

Poco F5 5G Appears on Geekbench Revealing Key Specifications as Details on Storage Variants Emerge: Report
