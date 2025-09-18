Technology News
Redmi K90 Listed on 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

The Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro are expected to launch next month, and a tipster has gives us a glimpse of the specifications of the latter.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2025 12:57 IST
Redmi K90 Listed on 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K90 Pro is expected to succeed the Redmi K80 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro could launch in October
  • Redmi K90 has been spotted on China’s 3C website
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Redmi K90 series could be launched in China in October, according to recent reports. The upcoming lineup is said to comprise two models — the Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro. The specifications of the two phones have been surfacing online for a while, suggesting what the upcoming series might offer. Now, a Xiaomi phone has been listed on a certification website, and it is believed to be the Redmi K90. The listing gives us a better idea about the possible charging specifications of the handset, while a tipster has shared other details of its features.

Redmi K90 Series Specifications (Expected)

A Xiaomi handset has been spotted on China's 3C certification website with the model number 2510DRK44C. The listing reveals that the smartphone will support 100W wired fast charging. In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has revealed that the model number belongs to the upcoming Redmi K90.

redmi k90 3c inline Redmi K90

A Xiaomi phone with the model number has been spotted with the model number 2510DRK44C.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ China's 3C Website

 

The leaker also revealed that the phone might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which was recently confirmed to launch during the Snapdragon Summit 2025. Moreover, the tipster said that the Redmi K90 series will feature 100W wired fast charging as standard, hinting that both Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro could support this charging speed. The lineup is said to also offer a “stronger audio experience” and “more peripheral” accessories.

Additionally, the Redmi K90 Pro is expected to carry a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera on the back with a large aperture. It is said to sport a 2K resolution display. The phone was earlier rumoured to come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, which is now confirmed to launch as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Recent reports suggest that the Redmi K90 series could be unveiled by the Chinese smartphone maker in October. The lineup is said to succeed the Redmi K80 series, which was launched in November 2024.

To recap, the Redmi K80 series sports a 6.67-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) 12-bit AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits of peak brightness, a 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The standard Redmi K80 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and the Redmi K80 Pro is quipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

Comments

Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro, Redmi K90 Specifications, Redmi K90 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Redmi K90 Listed on 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
Turbo Read

